Parliament Ruckus: Rajya Sabha Chairman Rejects Plea To Revoke Suspension Of 12 MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday rejected the request for the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs. Stating that the concerned MPs did not show any 'remorse' for their 'misbehaviour', Naidu asserted that the opposition had 'every right to walk out'. A day earlier, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI (M) MP Elamaram Kareem, CPI's Binoy Viswam, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of TMC and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai were suspended for the remainder of the Winter session.

Reiterating that the MPs have not 'expressed remorse' for 'misbehaviour' on August 11, the last day of the previous Parliament session, Naidu said, "Suspended MPs have not expressed remorse. I am not considering the appeal of Leader of Opposition (Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge). Suspension will not be revoked," he stated.

Naidu's rejection came to the fore after furious demands of the Opposition to call off the suspension of 12 MPs, who staged a walkout toward the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises. Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and leaders of Opposition were joined by the Trinamool Congress after Naidu implied 'everyone has a right to walk out'.

"In a democracy.. in Parliament.. they (the opposition) can walk out (but) House must function," Naidu had said.

Monsoon session ruckus leads to suspension

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament was marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments. The opposition blamed the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches for the logjam, insisting on discussing the Pegasus 'snooping' row followed by the farm laws and inflation. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine dine two days ahead of schedule owing to the obstructionism of the opposition.

Republic TV accessed videos of the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on August 11 which challenge the opposition's charge that the marshals attacked women MPs. Dressed in blue, the marshals are seen keeping the parliamentarians at bay while some of them attempted to push their way through towards the Chair. At about 6.22 pm, TMC MP Dola Sen is seen pushing and obstructing the way of Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. This was followed by Congress members Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam pushing and trying to bang the head of a lady marshal at 6.31 pm.

Other MPs can be witnessed raising slogans, throwing papers, climbing on benches and manhandling the marshals. As per a Rajya Sabha report, 30 marshals were deployed to control the lingering ruckus, of which 12 were women. After the ruckus, the opposition parties staged a walkout over the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

