Parliament Ruckus: Suspended MPs Pin Blame On Centre, Avow 'have Not Done Anything Wrong'

Slamming the Centre over the farm laws, suspended opposition MPs Rajmani Patel and Elamaram Kareem called out the union government for silencing the voice of opposition and further denying their constitutional rights. Congress MP Rajmani Patel who is one of the suspended leaders said that the government needs to apologise for lying to the citizens and for killing the constitutional provisions and democratic values of the country. Patel who was exclusively speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday accused the union government of lying to the farmers and defaming them by calling them "anti-nationalists." He also alleged that the Centre has killed the constitutional rights of the MPs by not letting them speak during the session.

"The government said that the protests were not of the farmers but the Khalistanis, anti-nationals, and they were not able to convince a section of farmers which is why the farm bills have been repealed. However, if the government believes that only a small section of farmers was not convinced about the same, then has the government ignored the interest of the majority of farmers? They have killed constitutional provisions foe hiding the truth", he remarked.

Similarly, suspended CPI (M) MP Elamaram Kareem also alleged that the Centre passed the bill without any proper discussion or votes during the session. He said, "We were asking for a discussion on the various demands in the Parliament but instead of agreeing to it, the government just passed the bill without any discussion."

Responding to the violent behaviour of the opposition MPs during the winter session of the Parliament, the Congress and CPI(M) MPs accused the central government of disrespecting and carrying out injustice. He added that the opposition had to take a stand for carrying out their responsibilities concerning the interest of democracy.

Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament's Winter session

Earlier on Monday, a total of 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha during the Parliament's Winter Session for creating a ruckus and displaying "unruly behaviour" in the House. In the biggest suspension to date, the list of suspended MPs includes Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajmani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress followed by Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM, and Binoy Viswam of CPI.

