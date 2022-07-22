Last Updated:

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha And Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Monday

The fifth day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session began with constant ruckus followed by adjournments on Friday. Lok Sabha managed to pass 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' after Question Hour. Deliberations on Private Members' bills were held in Rajya Sabha.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Parliament

Image: Sansad TV

pointer
22:52 IST, July 22nd 2022
Parl panel hits out at flood-prone states for not enacting model bill for flood plain zoning

A standing parliamentary committee has rapped  flood-prone states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for not taking any initiative to enact the model bill for flood plain zoning despite witnessing huge losses of human lives, cattle and properties during deluge.

The standing committee on water resources, tabled in Lok Sabha, said only Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir had enacted legislation, though delineation and demarcation of flood plains are yet to be undertaken. 

Flood-plain zoning measures aim at demarcating zones or areas likely to be affected by floods of different magnitude or frequencies and probability levels, and specify the types of permissible developments in these zones, so that whenever floods actually occur, the damage can be minimised.
 

pointer
21:02 IST, July 22nd 2022
No time limit drawn for appointment of chairperson, members in Law Commission: Govt

No time limit has been drawn for appointment of chairperson and full-time and part-time members in the Law Commission, the government told Lok Sabha citing the notification which formed the 22nd law panel.

The 22nd law commission is without a chairperson and members since its inception in February, 2020..

The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. 

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Cabinet had approved the constitution of 22nd Law Commission of India for a term of three years with effect from February 21, 2020.

"As per the notification dated February 21, 2020, no time limit has been drawn for appointment of chairperson, full-time and part-time members in the Commission," the minister said.

(PTI)
 

pointer
19:37 IST, July 22nd 2022
In touch with China: Govt on return of students

India and China are in touch with each other to work out the modalities for facilitating the return of Indian medical students to that country, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Thousands of Indian students are unable to return to China for over two years due to Beijing's COVID-19 restrictions.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Centre has been taking up the matter of return of the Indian students with the Chinese authorities.
 

pointer
18:39 IST, July 22nd 2022
India supplied 23.9 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to 101 countries, UN entities: Govt

India has supplied 23.9 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine to 101 countries and UN entities in the form of grant, commercial export, or through COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) as on July 15, 2022, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar also said as on July 19, 2022, a total of 200.34 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries above 12 years of age in the country.

In a written reply to a question, she said the COVID-19 vaccination below 12 years of age has not begun under the National Covid Vaccination Programme.

Currently, five COVID-19 vaccines --Covishield, Covovax, Covaxin, Sputnik V vaccine and Corbevax -- are being used under the vaccination programme, the minister told the House.

(PTI)
 

pointer
17:16 IST, July 22nd 2022
Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday

Rajya Sabha, the upper House of Parliament, has been adjourned till Monday, July 25. 

"Swearing-in ceremony of President-elect #DroupadiMurmu will take place on 25th July in Central Hall of Parliament House. To facilitate Members to attend that ceremony, Rajya Sabha will meet that day at 2 pm instead of 11 am. Accordingly, the House is adjourned," BJD MP Sasmit Patra said.

pointer
16:56 IST, July 22nd 2022
Need to develop simple certification to differentiate organic and natural crops: Tomar

There is a need to develop a simple, affordable and easy-to-adopt certification system to differentiate the crops grown from organic and natural farming, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.

Tomar, in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said although both organic and natural farming are non-chemical systems of farming, there is a need to adopt a certification system specific to them.

Both largely rely on diversity, on-farm bio mass management, rejuvenation of natural nutrient recycling, crop rotation, multiple cropping and efficient resources recycling.

However, organic farming is open to use of off-farm purchased organic and biological inputs and need-based soil correction through natural mined minerals.

Natural farming, on the other hand, is based on biomass mulching, round-the-year green cover, indigenous cow dung and urine formulations in exclusion of purchase inputs whether organic, biological or otherwise, he said.

(PTI)
 

pointer
16:09 IST, July 22nd 2022
Indian Railways suffered a loss of Rs 259.44 crores due to protests against Agnipath scheme

Indian Railways suffered a loss of Rs 259.44 crores due to damage and destruction of its assets in agitations against the Agnipath Scheme, said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha

pointer
15:27 IST, July 22nd 2022
10-20% Covid affected people experience long-term effects after recovery: MoS Health

Current global evidence suggests approximately 10 to 20 percent of people who develop COVID-19 experience a variety of mid- and long-term effects after they recover from their initial illness, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The Union health ministry had on October 21, 2021 issued National Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of Post-Covid Sequelae, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

"According to the World Health Organisation, most people who develop coronavirus fully recover, but current global evidence suggests that approximately 10 per cent-20 per cent of people experience a variety of mid- and long-term effects after they recover from their initial illness," Pawar said in her reply.

pointer
14:52 IST, July 22nd 2022
Rajya Sabha takes up the Private Members' Bill for introduction

 

pointer
14:43 IST, July 22nd 2022
'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' passed in Lok Sabha; House adjourned till Monday

The Lok Sabha has passed 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' which seeks to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

It also seeks to protect the Antarctic environment and regulate activities in the region. 

Shortly after the passage of the Bill, the House was adjourned till July 22, 2 PM. 

pointer
14:33 IST, July 22nd 2022
Rajya Sabha proceedings resume

 

pointer
14:06 IST, July 22nd 2022
'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' taken up for consideration in Lok Sabha

 

pointer
14:02 IST, July 22nd 2022
Lok Sabha proceedings resume

Proceedings have resumed in the Lok Sabha after multiple adjournments owing to protests by Opposition MPs.

pointer
14:02 IST, July 22nd 2022
BJP MP presents 17th Report of Standing Committee on Water Resources

The full Report may be accessed at http://loksabhaph.nic.in/Committee/CommitteeInformation.aspx?comm_code=44&tab=1 

 

pointer
13:55 IST, July 22nd 2022
Govt working with Courts to release higher numbers of undertrials: Law Minister Rijiju

"We emphasize to speed up the procedure of the Under Trial Review Committees under District Judges to release higher numbers of undertrials in view of Amrit Kaal, for which the Government is working in sync with the Courts at various levels", Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha.

 

pointer
13:31 IST, July 22nd 2022
Punjab Congress MPs protest over dispute over Chandigarh issue

Congress MPs from Punjab staged a protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament over the dispute between Punjab and Haryana over the Chandigarh land issue.

pointer
13:06 IST, July 22nd 2022
Constant ruckus in Rajya Sabha over GST hike; House adjourned till 2:30 PM

Continuous hooting and sloganeering marred Rajya Sabha proceedings today, forcing the House to be adjourned till 2 PM. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a debate on the issue of price rise, which was denied by the Chair as he requested members to take their seats and engage in a separate discussion with the government.

 

pointer
12:51 IST, July 22nd 2022
Centre earned Rs 16 lakh crores in excise duty, but failed to not fund states: AAP MP

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has alleged that despite earning Rs 16 lakh crores excise duty in the last six years, the states were not provided adequate funds by the Central government. Accusing the Centre of "looting" the people, he said, "They used public money to pay off loans of big industrialists and loot common man."

 

pointer
12:32 IST, July 22nd 2022
Open MPs raise slogans during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha: 'GST pe charcha ho'

There was a ruckus in Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour as Opposition MPs trooped with placards into the Well of the House, in protest against the price rise issue. They raised slogans demanding urgent debate over the GST hike. 

 

pointer
12:20 IST, July 22nd 2022
Rajya Sabha takes up Question Hour

 

pointer
12:16 IST, July 22nd 2022
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM as Opposition protest continues

 

pointer
12:12 IST, July 22nd 2022
Sonia-Rahul Gandhi think they're above law; won't let Parl function: Pralhad Joshi

"Both Sonia-Rahul Gandhi went to SC but (the national herald) case wasn't dismissed. They're out on bail. They harassed PM Modi when he was the CM of Gujarat. Yesterday they didn't let Parliament function even when we accepted to discuss price rise issue. They think they're above law," Union Min Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

 

pointer
12:00 IST, July 22nd 2022
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha proceedings resume

Proceedings have resumed in both Houses after being adjourned for almost an hour over Opposition ruckus. The Opposition MPs have demanded a discussion on price rise and alleged misuse of agencies.

pointer
11:41 IST, July 22nd 2022
CPI MP gives notice objecting to 'The Places of Worship Repeal' Bill

Monsoon session of Parliament | CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given notice under Rule 67 objecting to the introduction of 'The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Repeal Bill' BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav.

pointer
11:27 IST, July 22nd 2022
Congress claims Centre 'refusing' urgent debate on price rise, GST

"Yet again the Modi Sarkar refused an urgent debate in the Rajya Sabha on galloping price rise and senseless increase in GST rates on a food item," tweeted Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh after both Houses were adjourned till noon. "The Opposition is united that we want to debate on this critical issue impacting crores of Indians," he said.

 

pointer
11:23 IST, July 22nd 2022
Questions listed in Lok Sabha for today

Questions listed on Ministries of AYUSH; Chemicals and Fertilizers; Defence; External Affairs; Health and Family Welfare; Law and Justice; Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Women & Child Development will be answered in Loksabha today.

pointer
11:16 IST, July 22nd 2022
Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted with protests; House adjourned till 12 noon

 

pointer
11:09 IST, July 22nd 2022
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon over Oppn sloganeering over 'misuse of agencies'

 

pointer
11:03 IST, July 22nd 2022
Proceedings begin in both Houses

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings commence with Question Hour.

 

pointer
10:58 IST, July 22nd 2022
'Population bill necessary for country's future': MP Ravi Kishan seeks Oppn support

BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan is set to introduce the private members' bill on population control today. 

Urging Opposition members to extend support to the bill, he said, "I have been wanting to introduce a bill on population control for the past two years. But could not do so because of COVID-19. I appeal to the opposition to support the bill as it is for the country's future. We can be a superpower only if the population is in control. China brought this bill and is able to prosper. I request Opposition members to let the House run today and let the bill be introduced in Parliament."

COMMENT