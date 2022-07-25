Parliament Session News Updates: Both Houses Adjourned; Natl Anti-Doping Bill Passed In LS

In the eye of the storm, after being suspended along with 18 others from the Upper House of the Parliament for 'misconduct', MP Sushmita Dev spoke to Republic on Tuesday. During the exclusive, the Trinamool Congress leader highlighted how the Opposition had been moving notices, which she referred to as the appropriate procedure, to pave way for a discussion and debate and clarification on the part of the government on the price rise and the imposition of GST on consumables.

Underlining that repeatedly the discussion and debate were being denied, she said, "There is no plausible reason why. First, we were told that it was the discretion of the chair. Then, they said that the Finance Minister is not well, she has COVID, we agreed saying that it would not be fair for her to come, but any other Minister can hear the debate and reply to it, for instance, the Commerce Minister."