Parliament Session News Updates: Both Houses Adjourned; Natl Anti-Doping Bill Passed In LS

Image: PTI
The number of Twitter URLs blocked on the IT Ministry's directions stood at 1,122 in the current year up to June, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
In line with the objective of ensuring open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for all users, the IT Ministry issued directions "to Twitter to block URLs, including accounts under the provision of section 69A of the IT Act, 2000," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
A total of 117 endangered languages and mother tongues from across India have been chosen for study and documentation on a priority basis, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said there is no centralised data on the number of endangered languages in India.
Government has given indications that a discussion on price rise may be taken up next week in Parliament, sources in the opposition parties claimed on Wednesday.
They, however, said the government does not appear keen on a debate on the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and could evade the matter on the ground that it was sub judice.
The opposition parties have conveyed to the government that no discussion on the price rise issue ''will be allowed'' till their MPs remain suspended, the sources said.
(PTI)
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to provide a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory.
The National Anti-Doping Bill seeks to strengthen measures to check drug abuse by sportspersons.
On The National Anti-Doping Bill,2021 in Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "We tied up with the National Forensic Science Laboratory. NADA has also developed a toolkit. India can become a hub of anti-doping testing. The data of any athlete will not go into the public domain."
The 10 per cent reservation to be given to Agniveers in the recruitment to posts of constables in central armed police forces will be horizontal and not affect the 50 per cent ceiling kept by the Supreme Court, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in a written reply to a question.
"An in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10 per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of constable (general duty), rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. This reservation will be horizontal which will not affect the 50 per cent ceiling kept by the Supreme Court," he said.
Rai said relaxation in the upper age limit and exemption from the physical efficiency test will also be given to the former Agniveers.
Atotal of 3,48,279 persons were wounded in 3,66,138 road accidents across the country during the calendar year 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that as many as 4,51,361 people were injured in road accidents in India during 2019, while the total number of accidents stood at 4,49,002.
A total of 84,405 posts are lying vacant in six Central Armed Police Forces, with the Central Reserve Police Force having the highest number of vacancies at 29,985, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the government has decided to fill up the existing vacancies in CAPFs by December 2023.
The total strength of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles is 10,05,779.
(PTI)
All opposition parties expressed solidarity with the 24 suspended MPs including 20 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs. Day-Night protest will continue for 50 hours till suspension is revoked.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on July 28 after AAP MP Sanjay Singh refused to leave the House despite being suspended.
In a written reply, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said, "The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has intimated that there were no significant protests against the report of the Delimitation Commission. However, various political parties have expressed different views on the report". He added that the Commission has also considered the representations for geographical areas having inadequate communication and lack of public conveniences due to their excessive remoteness or inhospitable conditions on the international border.
Congress workers were detained by the police while protesting against ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi outside the AICC office in Delhi.
Several Congress MPs were detained by Delhi Police from Vijay Chowk. Manish Tewari told the media, "We want to raise the voice of the common people in Parliament. We were moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan but were stopped by Police. We have been detained".
As per sources, marshals have been called in Rajya Sabha after AAP MP Sanjay Singh refused to leave the House despite being suspended.
Congress MPs went on a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the third day of questioning.
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by opposition MPs.
Speaking to the media on the suspension of 19 Rajya Sabha MPs, DMK's Tiruchi Siva told the media, "We're insisting to revoke the suspension. We raised our voices to have a discussion on the price hike. When the opposition voice is suppressed, there is no option but to raise slogans. This is a democratic way."
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the week. A day earlier, 19 other opposition MPs were suspended from the Upper House.
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till noon due to uproar by opposition MPs.
Four Congress MPs who are suspended from the Monsoon session for ruckus in the Lok Sabha protest at Gate 1 of the Parliament.
Opposition MPs protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the suspension of 23 MPs from Parliament.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Parliament, ahead of the opposition leaders' meeting.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Tuesday said the BJP’s view on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is clear and suggested that it should be taken as the view of the government as well on the issue. Responding to a debate on Family Courts Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Rijiju said, “About Uniform Civil Code, you know what our government’s thinking is on it. We want that what is out party’s ideology should be taken as the country’s ideology,” he said, drawing protest from Opposition benches. But Rijiju doubled down, “It’s only a party that forms a government.”
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of opposition MPs over the suspension of 19 parliamentarians. Speaking to the media earlier, he accused the Centre of avoiding a discussion on price rise. He also revealed that the opposition will appeal for the revocation of suspension of the 19 MPs.
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "the blatant misuse of investigation agencies by Union govt to exact political vendetta against Congress President Sonia Gandhi".
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of business notice under rule 267, over the "enormous hike in the price of petroleum products which has a spiraling effect on the essential commodities prices affecting poor & middle-class people".
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the deaths due to spurious liquor in Gujarat.
BJD MP Amar Patnaik wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar requesting him to take urgent measures to cater to the visa woes of emigrating Indian students.
In the eye of the storm, after being suspended along with 18 others from the Upper House of the Parliament for 'misconduct', MP Sushmita Dev spoke to Republic on Tuesday. During the exclusive, the Trinamool Congress leader highlighted how the Opposition had been moving notices, which she referred to as the appropriate procedure, to pave way for a discussion and debate and clarification on the part of the government on the price rise and the imposition of GST on consumables.
Underlining that repeatedly the discussion and debate were being denied, she said, "There is no plausible reason why. First, we were told that it was the discretion of the chair. Then, they said that the Finance Minister is not well, she has COVID, we agreed saying that it would not be fair for her to come, but any other Minister can hear the debate and reply to it, for instance, the Commerce Minister."
Congress MP Pramod Kumar (Tiwari) gave a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the Agnipath recruitment scheme.