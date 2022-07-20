Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Both Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM, Friday

Quick links:
In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh revealed that ISRO is developing indigenous technologies for space tourism. He also revealed that the agency will launch its much-awaited Chandrayaan 3 mission in 2023. Read full story.
The government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there is no proposal to increase the retirement age of Supreme Court and high court judges. The current age of retirement of Supreme Court judges is 65 years whereas judges of High Court retire at 62. "No sir. There is no proposal to increase the retirement age of Supreme Court and high court judges," Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply. Read full story.
"200 crore people have given a befitting reply to those who spread confusion by getting the vaccine. Today these people are also spreading misinformation about GST, Agniveer scheme. Our effort is to bring the truth to the country through newspapers, TV, internet", Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday following a request from the government that the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 be taken up for consideration when Opposition members are also present in the House.
After the House reassembled at 2:15 PM following a routine adjournment, Union minister Jitendra Singh said his request is that the bill be taken up for consideration only when Opposition members are present as it is important legislation.
Several Opposition members were not present in the House with many of them protesting outside over Congress president Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case.
The chair, Bhartruhari Mahtab, took the sense of the House noting that the presence of Opposition was negligible, and adjourned the proceedings for the day.
The bill seeks to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and the protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.
It also seeks to protect the Antarctic environment and regulate activities in the region.
Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned briefly as Opposition parties voiced their protest against rising prices and the ED summons to Gandhi.
The Congress and other Opposition parties sought to raise the issues as soon as the House convened for the day and began shouting slogans. Many members trooped into the Well of the House displaying placards even as Question Hour started.
Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House for a brief period. Proceedings resumed around 11.30 am with Congress members staying away and DMK members staging a walkout.
Earlier, Union minister Pralhad Joshi asked whether the Opposition party believes everyone is equal before the law or not.
"Is she some 'super human' because she is the Congress president?"
The Parliamentary Affairs minister also said Opposition parties wanted to discuss the issue of price rise in the House and the government was ready for it.
"Once the health of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is fine, the discussion can be taken up," the minister said.
Amid the din, a question related to installation of solar power panels was taken up during the Question Hour that went on for just about 10 minutes.
The speaker told the protesting members that issues can be raised after the Question Hour. However, as the ruckus continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am.
Some Congress members displayed placards with the words "Satyameva Jayate" and a photograph of Sonia Gandhi.
Opposition parties also protested against the price rise. They have been protesting against the government over price rise, levying of GST on certain daily use items and other issues since the Monsoon Session of Parliament started on July 18.
Rajya Sabha on Thursday finally managed to conduct Question Hour amid a protest by opposition parties and a brief adjournment, after the first three days of the monsoon session were washed out due to disruptions.
In the Upper House, Question Hour starts at 12 noon. During Question Hour, members ask questions and the concerned ministers reply. On Thursday, 15 oral questions were listed and the House was able to take up 13.
The House was first adjourned for about an hour soon after it met for the day as opposition members protested against issues of price rise and Goods and Services Tax (GST) levy on daily essentials. It was adjourned again for 10 minutes during Question Hour as opposition members continued to create an uproar.
The first three days of the monsoon session of Parliament were washed out amid protests by opposition parties, including the Congress, against price rise, GST levy on daily essentials and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.
When the House re-assembled for Question Hour after the first adjournment, opposition members started protesting. Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the Chair, urged the protesting members to not enter the well with placards, saying it was against parliamentary traditions.
"Please go to your seats and do not display placards. They are against Rajya Sabha rules," he said. "Question Hour is very important and those in the well with placards are wrong," Harivansh said.
Opposition member Sanjay Singh stood before the chair of Secretary General P C Mody, who was not present in the House as he is the returning officer for the presidential election.
Holding a placard, Singh appeared before the deputy chairman and kept raising slogans, prompting the Chair to adjourn the House briefly for 10 minutes around 12.25 pm.
When the House met at 12.35 pm, opposition leaders again entered the well and raised slogans. However, Harivansh decided to continue Question Hour. Amid sloganeering against the government on different issues, some members sought to raise a 'point of order'.
With the Chair's permission, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK raised a 'point of order'. He said that he along with another member has given a notice to suspend the listed business and discuss the issue of price rise.
However, Harivansh said there is no provision for raising a 'point of order' during Question Hour. The Chair also asked some members, including Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, to not do videography and photography in the House as it was not permitted.
Before Rajya Sabha went for a break at 1 pm, the listed papers were laid on the table of the House. Generally, the listed papers are tabled at the start of the proceedings of the day. But that could not be done on Thursday due to disruptions.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh told Rajya Sabha, on Thursday, that 1,59,615 candidates were selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection during 2020-21 and 2021-22. Out of the total, 8,913 were recruited by UPSC, 97,914 by SSC and 52,788 by IBPS.
The Rajya Sabha was to pass the bill that seeks to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005. However, due to the absence of many Opposition members, the passing of the bill was deferred till Monday, at the request of Union Minister V Muraleedharan.
The House will meet again tomorrow at 11 AM.
"In 2021-22, about 94 YT channels, 19 SM accounts, and 747 URLs have been closed by the Ministry of Broadcasting of India. The Modi government has taken strict action against anti-national forces who create propaganda against India," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha.
The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 has been taken up for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha.
Lok Sabha was to consider passing the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 but the House decided to defer it to a different date as most of the opposition members were not present for the discussion. The passing of the bill was deferred at the request of Mos PMO Jitendra Singh.
The House will meet on July 22, at 11 AM.
"Discuss GST - House adjourned; Discuss inflation - House adjourned; Discuss Agneepath - House adjourned; Discuss misuse of agencies - House adjourned. Today publicly, the voice of the citizens is being suppressed. 'Truth' will prevail over this arrogance and dictatorship," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.
While the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM, the Lok Sabha will meet at 2:15 PM after lunch.
"They (ruling party) want to show how powerful they are. We've raised the issue of inflation in Parliament but they're not ready for discussion," claimed Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge. "We're now raising the issue of misuse of central probe agencies," the LoP said, on ED questioning Sonia Gandhi.
The Rajya Sabha assembled again for the Question Hour, however, sloganeering continued in the Upper House.
Chaos erupted during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha as some Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on price rise while others entered the Well of the House, flashing placards and raising slogans. The House has been adjourned for 10 minutes
Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha have resumed. Question Hour is underway amid loud sloganeering by the Opposition.
Lok Sabha meets again. Question and answer session underway.
Delhi | Congress MPs protest in Parliament against the Central government over the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.
As Opposition MPs created ruckus in the Lower House over the summon issued to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said everyone is equal before the law. "Is the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) a superhuman being? They (Congress) think they are above the law..." he said in the Parliament, amid loud sloganeering.
Lok Sabha proceedings were interrupted for the fourth straight day by Opposition MPs who raised slogans demanding a debate on the issue of price rise. Even as Union Minister assured discussion on the matter and urged MPs to maintain decorum, the ruckus continued, forcing adjournment of the House. The Lok Sabha will meet again at 11:30 AM.
Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted again on Thursday after the Opposition demonstrated against the summon issued to Sonia Gandhi, forcing the House to be adjourned till 12 noon.
Modi government has unleashed a relentless vendetta against political opponents through the misuse of investigative agencies by targeting prominent leaders of various parties," said the Opposition in a joint statement on Thursday, warning to "intensify protest against the anti-people Modi Sarkar".
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, and Kiren Rijiju are amongst those present in the meeting.
Floor leaders of Opposition parties including Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, NC, TRS, MDMK, NCP, DMK, and RJD met in Parliament ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session.
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "misuse of central agencies in the country incl ED, CBI, and Income-Tax department to target and harass prominent leaders of a number of political parties by the ruling party."
Monsoon session of Parliament | Floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to meet in the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament today.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of "misuse of law enforcement and investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Central Government".