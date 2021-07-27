Parliament Stalled, Opposition Leaders Plan To Chalk Out Pegasus Strategy To Corner Govt

The Opposition floor leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet in the Parliament on Wednesday to chalk out a strategy on the Pegasus issue and the other issues to be raised in the Parliament. This latest development comes after 7 Opposition parties, earlier during the day, urged President Ram Nath Kovind to direct the government to discuss the Pegasus 'snoopgate'.

On July 22, when Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw had attempted to speak on the Pegasus snooping controversy in the Parliament, TMC leader Shantanu Sen had snatched the statement papers from him, tore them, and tossed them at the Deputy Speaker. Following this, the TMC leader was suspended and the house was adjourned till 11 am on July 23. It is important to note here that since the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the Parliament has witnessed very little legislative work as the Opposition leaders continue to derail the agenda with politics and ruckus over the Pegasus report.

What is Pegasus row?

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that around 300 verified Indian phones numbers, including journalists, politicians and government officials were allegedly spied using Pegasus. As per a 'leaked' database, the Israeli spyware alleged snooped over 40 journalists, three major opposition leaders, two serving ministers among others.

Earlier CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas filed a writ petition moving the apex court for a court-monitored investigation executed by an SIT into the alleged Pegasus snooping issue. The petition is pursuant to the statements by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in the Parliament to state that the Centre neither denied nor affirmed the allegations of snooping.

The plea read, "It is only an evasive statement of the Government. The Government has unequivocally accepted the statement of the company, NSO, which owns the alleged spyware technology and blindly accepted their version without investigation."

