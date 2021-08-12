On Thursday, Republic TV accessed videos of the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on August 11 which challenge the opposition's charge that the marshals attacked women MPs. Dressed in blue, the marshals are seen keeping the parliamentarians at bay while some of them try to push their way through towards the Chair. Some of the MPs can be witnessed raising slogans, throwing papers and manhandling the marshals. The sequence of events in the Parliament footage tapes that it is the opposition that indulged in hooliganism.

Here is the chronology of the Parliament ruckus:

6.02 pm- TMC MP Dola Sen keeps shouting slogans in the Well of the House to the effect that democracy has been killed

6.22 pm- Sen is seen pushing and obstructing the way of Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

6.26 pm- Congress MP Nasir Hussain, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, and TMC's Arpita Ghosh tear papers in the Well of the House

6.31 pm- Two Congress MPs Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam push, drag, and try to bang the head of a lady marshal

6.33 pm- Congress MP Ritun Bora climbs over a marshal and tries to reach the Chair

6.40 pm- TMC's Derek O'Brien is seen recording the ruckus

7.04 pm- All opposition MPs walk out after Point of Order by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge

#WATCH CCTV footage of ruckus by Opposition MPs in Parliament on 11th August pic.twitter.com/S3kvCp1gTz — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Opposition up in arms over bill passage

Earlier on Wednesday, the opposition parties staged a walkout after crying foul over the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. According to Kharge, the number of marshals present in the Rajya Sabha exceeded the number of MPs and lamented that women are unsafe even in Parliament. Congress' Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh revealed that the protests started as the Centre refused to send the aforesaid bill to a Select Committee despite the united demand of the opposition.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar told the media, "In my 55 years of parliamentary career, I never saw the way the women MPs were attacked today. More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is painful. It is an attack on democracy". Seconding this, Congress parliamentarians Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam asserted that male security personnel had manhandled them while they were protesting in the Well of the House.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal demanded that a special committee should be set up to probe the incidents of "gross indiscipline" by opposition members and strict action must be taken against them. On Thursday, leaders from Congress, Shiv Sena, DMK, CPIM, RJD, SP, NCP, CPI, IUML and LJD met RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and briefed him about the ruckus that took place a day earlier. Speaking at a party event, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Yesterday, for the first time in the history of our country, members of the Rajya Sabha were manhandled and physically beaten. This was nothing short of murder of democracy".