Giving a massive setback to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Union government is likely to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (August 1). The bill, if passed, will hand over the control of services and transfer of officers in the national capital back in the hands of the central government.

The introduction of the Delhi Services Bill comes at a time when the Monsoon Session of Parliament is witnessing a deadlock since it began on July 20 over the Manipur crisis. The Opposition leaders, belonging to the anti-BJP multi-party alliance I.N.D.I.A, have been protesting against the central government seeking a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing violence in the northeastern state and the horrific video that surfaced on social media showing two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a group of armed men.

The bill will be tabled in the Lower House of Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah to replace the ordinance passed by the BJP-led central government on May 19 which sought to overturn the Supreme Court order, which handed over the executive powers of the national capital in the hands of Delhi government (currently AAP government) in service matters, including the transfer and posting of officers.

Centre approves bill

Escalating the power tussle, the Union Cabinet on July 25 cleared the bill seeking to replace the Centre's ordinance. The bill was earlier reported to be the first among the 31 bills scheduled to be tabled during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, the bill was not introduced as Parliament witnessed a massive protest by Opposition leaders against Centre for not allowing a discussion on Manipur violence.

The bill will allow the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (VK Saxena) to differ with the Delhi government's decision on service matters. If the bill comes into existence, it will allow Delhi LG to send back the files for reconsideration to the elected government of the national capital.

In an effort to create a balance of power, the Supreme Court had on May 11 delivered a verdict stating that Delhi government must have control over services and that the Lieutenant Governor is bound by its decision. The top court’s direction came after the court disapproved that the Delhi government had no power over services and announced that only Public Order, Police and Land are not under its jurisdiction.