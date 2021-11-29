Citing its reason for not attending the meeting of Opposition parties called by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Congress is not our electoral ally nor are we running a govt. with them."

Yes there will be Opposition unity in #Parliament. Common ISSUES will unite Opposition.



RJD, DMK, CPIM are all electoral allies of Congress. NCP, Shiv Sena, JMM run a govt with them. Congress is not our electoral ally nor are we running a govt.with them. That’s the distinction — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 28, 2021

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting today of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. However, the Trinamool Congress has decided to skip the meeting.