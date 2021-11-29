Last Updated:

Parliament Session 2021 LIVE Updates: Farm Laws Repeal, Crypto Bills To Be Tabled Today

An action-packed Winter Session of Parliament 2021 is set to begin today, with the govt listing a bill to repeal the three farm laws and a bill to regulate cryptocurrency in India, among others

Written By
Gloria Methri
Parliament winter session live

Image: PTI

An action-packed Winter Session of Parliament 2021 is set to begin today, with the govt listing a bill to repeal the three farm laws and a bill to regulate cryptocurrency in India, among others
pointer
09:34 IST, November 29th 2021
TMC cites reason for skipping Oppn meet: 'Not an electoral ally, nor running govt with Congress'

Citing its reason for not attending the meeting of Opposition parties called by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Congress is not our electoral ally nor are we running a govt. with them."

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting today of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. However, the Trinamool Congress has decided to skip the meeting.

pointer
09:34 IST, November 29th 2021
TMC to skip meeting of Opposition parties called by Congress today

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting today of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Winter Session of the Parliament. However, as per Kharge, the Trinamool Congress will not attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress has also called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs today at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office.

The Parliament Session is set to commence at 11 am today.

pointer
09:25 IST, November 29th 2021
2 Congress MPs give adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha

Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manicka Tagore gave motions for the adjournment of Lok Sabha today on the issue of farmers who have lost their lives during the agitation against farm laws. 

"The Government should create a record of farmers who lost their lives protesting the farm laws and give
compensation to their families. I wish to raise this grave matter of disregard of the lives of farmers by the government," wrote Tewari, in his letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. 

The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin at 11 am today.

 

pointer
09:10 IST, November 29th 2021
BKU's Rakesh Tikait says Farmers' Agitation won't End until MSP assurance

As the government prepares to table a bill to repeal the contentious farm laws in the Parliament Winter Session today, Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait remains adamant that the farmers will not end protest until they are given assurance on the Minimum Support Price. 

 

pointer
08:55 IST, November 29th 2021
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price. Even as the government prepares to table the Farm Laws Repeal Bill in both Houses of the Parliament today, there has been a constant demand from the Opposition for a law on MSP. 

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, chaired by Vice President and RS Speaker Venkaiah Naidu is set to take place at 10 am today, ahead of the Winter session of Parliament.

 

pointer
08:30 IST, November 29th 2021
Bills to be passed/introduced in Winter Session 2021: Crypto, NDPS, farm laws repeal & more

 

pointer
08:08 IST, November 29th 2021
Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha to meet ahead of Winter Session

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Lok Sabha will be held at 10.30 am today, before the Parliament Winter Session begins. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to be held today at 10 am. A total of 26 bills are slated to be tabled in the month-long Parliament session. 

On the first day of the winter session, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in both Houses. 

 

pointer
07:59 IST, November 29th 2021
List of 26 Bills to be tabled in Parliament Winter Session 2021

Setting a packed agenda for the Winter session, the Centre has listed 26 bills for consideration and passage in this session. The Key bills to be tabled are the Farm Laws Repeal Bill; Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill; Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill. 

Other bills to be tabled include:

  • The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019
  • The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Cantonment Bill, 2021
  • Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2021
  • The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021
  • The Emigration Bill, 2021
  • The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Indian Maritime Fisheries Bill, 2021
  • The National Dental Commission Bill, 2021
  • The National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, 2021
  • The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2021
  • The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021
  • The National Transport University Bill, 2021
  • The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021
  • The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021
  • The Mediation Bill, 2021
pointer
07:59 IST, November 29th 2021
Parliament Winter Session begins today, 26 Bills to be tabled

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note today, with the government listing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself, even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha today.

The month-long session will see 26 Bills listed for introduction in Parliament and the Winter Session of Parliament will conclude on December 23.

Tags: winter session, parliament winter session 2021, lok sabha
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND