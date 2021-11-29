Quick links:
Image: PTI
Citing its reason for not attending the meeting of Opposition parties called by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Congress is not our electoral ally nor are we running a govt. with them."
Yes there will be Opposition unity in #Parliament. Common ISSUES will unite Opposition.— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 28, 2021
RJD, DMK, CPIM are all electoral allies of Congress. NCP, Shiv Sena, JMM run a govt with them. Congress is not our electoral ally nor are we running a govt.with them. That’s the distinction
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting today of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. However, the Trinamool Congress has decided to skip the meeting.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting today of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Winter Session of the Parliament. However, as per Kharge, the Trinamool Congress will not attend the meeting.
Meanwhile, Congress has also called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs today at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office.
The Parliament Session is set to commence at 11 am today.
Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manicka Tagore gave motions for the adjournment of Lok Sabha today on the issue of farmers who have lost their lives during the agitation against farm laws.
"The Government should create a record of farmers who lost their lives protesting the farm laws and give
compensation to their families. I wish to raise this grave matter of disregard of the lives of farmers by the government," wrote Tewari, in his letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin at 11 am today.
As the government prepares to table a bill to repeal the contentious farm laws in the Parliament Winter Session today, Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait remains adamant that the farmers will not end protest until they are given assurance on the Minimum Support Price.
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price. Even as the government prepares to table the Farm Laws Repeal Bill in both Houses of the Parliament today, there has been a constant demand from the Opposition for a law on MSP.
Meanwhile, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, chaired by Vice President and RS Speaker Venkaiah Naidu is set to take place at 10 am today, ahead of the Winter session of Parliament.
Bills to be passed / introduced in this Winter session— Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 23, 2021
CBI/ED
NDPS
Crypto
Farmers
Judges Salaries
Mediation
Banking and Insolvency and more#Parliament pic.twitter.com/4PFzLXprcM
A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Lok Sabha will be held at 10.30 am today, before the Parliament Winter Session begins. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to be held today at 10 am. A total of 26 bills are slated to be tabled in the month-long Parliament session.
On the first day of the winter session, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in both Houses.
Setting a packed agenda for the Winter session, the Centre has listed 26 bills for consideration and passage in this session. The Key bills to be tabled are the Farm Laws Repeal Bill; Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill; Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.
Other bills to be tabled include:
The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note today, with the government listing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself, even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha today.
The month-long session will see 26 Bills listed for introduction in Parliament and the Winter Session of Parliament will conclude on December 23.