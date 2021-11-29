Parliament Winter Session: 'Govt Didn't Let Oppn Speak', Claims Congress MP Amid LS Ruckus

Amid ruckus from the opposition, Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed in both houses of the Parliament on Monday. Addressing reporters, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury blamed the government for denying the opposition the freedom to speak during the process and said that there were other issues that they wanted to bring to the discussion table. The list encompassed deaths of protesters to ongoing cases against the farmers and also a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Chowdhary said, “This government blames us that we do not let the Parliament run, but today when we wanted to help repeal these three farm laws and asked for a discussion, we were denied that.”

'They didn't let the opposition speak': Chowdhury

Furthermore, the 63-year-old lawmaker said, “we were waiting to raise multiple issues inside the Parliament that ranged from farmers who had lost their lives to and kin to the Lakhimpur incident. However, they did “not let the opposition speak,’ he said. He also pointed out that there was no time frame given for a discussion on farm bills.

“We wanted a discussion on these issues but we witnessed something weird today. Bill was introduced and it was passed as well. We have never seen anything like this, especially in repealing. Discussion is done when the bill is repealed,' he said. He also attributed the passage of the bill to the pressure from protesting farmers and said, “it means that because of the pressure of farmers, they have agreed to repeal (the Farm bills) but they have not agreed to from their hearts.

Image: AdhirrcInc/Twitter