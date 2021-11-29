Last Updated:

Parliament Winter Session: 'Govt Didn't Let Oppn Speak', Claims Congress MP Amid LS Ruckus

Addressing reporters, Congress MP Chowdhury said “We wanted a discussion on these issues but we witnessed something weird today."

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Winter Session

Image: AdhirrcInc/Twitter)


Amid ruckus from the opposition, Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed in both houses of the Parliament on Monday. Addressing reporters, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury blamed the government for denying the opposition the freedom to speak during the process and said that there were other issues that they wanted to bring to the discussion table. The list encompassed deaths of protesters to ongoing cases against the farmers and also a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Chowdhary said, “This government blames us that we do not let the Parliament run, but today when we wanted to help repeal these three farm laws and asked for a discussion, we were denied that.”

'They didn't let the opposition speak': Chowdhury

Furthermore, the 63-year-old lawmaker said, “we were waiting to raise multiple issues inside the Parliament that ranged from farmers who had lost their lives to and kin to the Lakhimpur incident. However, they did “not let the opposition speak,’ he said. He also pointed out that there was no time frame given for a discussion on farm bills. 

READ | Centre likely to move motion of suspension against MPs who created ruckus in Parliament

“We wanted a discussion on these issues but we witnessed something weird today. Bill was introduced and it was passed as well. We have never seen anything like this, especially in repealing. Discussion is done when the bill is repealed,' he said. 

He also attributed the passage of the bill to the pressure from protesting farmers and said, “it means that because of the pressure of farmers, they have agreed to repeal (the Farm bills) but they have not agreed to from their hearts. 

Image: AdhirrcInc/Twitter

READ | Naqvi says 'onus on all to maintain Parliament dignity'; remarks on TMC skipping Oppn meet
READ | Rajnath Singh surprises TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in light-hearted moment; Watch
READ | Congress' Surjewala denounces passing of Farm Laws Repeal Bill 'without debate'
Tags: Winter Session, Parliament, Congress
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND