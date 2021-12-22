Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha Registers 82% Productivity, Rajya Sabha Just 47%

The winter session of Parliament ended on Wednesday, a day before its scheduled conclusion on December 23. The session which commenced on November 29 concluded, as both houses adjourned. Speaking after the adjournment of the parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed that the session was productive as both houses saw positive numbers in productivity.

Speaking in a press conference after the adjournment of the houses, Pralhad Joshi said that the Lok Sabha witnessed a high level of productivity during the winter session. “Lok Sabha registered 82% productivity while Rajya Sabha witnessed 47% productivity in the Winter session of the Parliament,” Joshi said. The minister also lauded the efforts of the speaker and the ministry of parliamentary affairs for supporting the smooth functioning of the houses.

“The efforts of the speaker and the ministry of parliamentary affairs offered every MP a chance to speak about their constituency and needs. The Prime Minister had given strict direction that issues needed to be dealt with then and there. He had directed answers as well as solutions must be given quick,” Joshi said. Meanwhile, the minister also attacked the opposition for causing ruckus in the house during the session.

“Despite PM’s orders to hold smooth running of the house, the opposition didn’t allow to operate the parliament. This is not good for democracy. However, we still managed to get 82% productivity in Lok Sabha and 47% productivity in Rajya Sabha is good. I thank the speaker, the chairmen, and all officials and workers at the Parliament for making it happen,” the minister said. On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill amid opposition protests. Meanwhile, the Lower House witnessed a heated discussion on the bill which aims to raise the minimum marriageable age, from the current 18 to 21, for women.

Highlights of Parliament's Winter Session

12 Rajya Sabha parliamentarians from Opposition parties were suspended on November 29 owing to their indiscipline in the monsoon session of the House. The Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session suspended 12 members including Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, and others, as an action taken on the grounds of indiscipline. On December 20, the Lok Sabha approved the introduction of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill via voice vote amid vociferous opposition from some MPs. On 15 December, the Union Cabinet reportedly cleared a bill containing a slew of electoral reforms including the linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis. The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021. It was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha on December 13. The Bill was introduced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 aiming to correct a drafting error created by a 2014 amendment to the original legislation.

