Parliamentary Affairs Minister Calls For 'structured Debate' Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Ahead of the commencement of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi addressed the media and said that the government is not running away from any discussion. Reiterating PM Modi's request to ask difficult questions but let the government answer in a calm environment, Joshi said that meaningful discussions are requested in the Monsoon Session.

"As PM Modi said yesterday that meaningful conversation should happen and Government firmly believes in that. The floor leader's concern secretary will represent the discussion and we have said that in our letter. We have not said that a discussion will not happen. Let them fully read the letter," clarified Prahlad Joshi.

He added, "We hope that all the business get conducted as people are seeing what we are discussing after COVID second wave. We also have a lot of pending bills, after 3-4 months we are meeting people have a lot of hopes with us. The Government is expecting a structural debate and is ready to answer".

Issues to be discussed in the Monsoon session

As per the Lok Sabha secretariat, the Centre has listed a total of 31 business bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the Monsoon Session. These include three bills that will be tabled to replace existing ordinances. The 17 new bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the politically contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Legislation pertaining to the prevention of trafficking and the rehabilitation of victims is also on the agenda.

Parliament's Monsoon Session

The functioning of Parliament has been severely hampered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with the early closure of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in 2020 and this year’s budget session. The Monsoon session will be held from July 19 to August 13. Moreover, the sessions will simultaneously take place in both the Houses of Parliament with social distancing norms from 11 am to 6 pm.