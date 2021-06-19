Parliamentary IT Panel Head Tharoor Slams 'leaks' Of Twitter Session: 'Its Confidential'

Miffed at leaks of Parliamentary IT Committee's session with twitter officials, panel chief Shashi Tharoor on Saturday, expressed anger on media coverage of the entire briefings by certain MPs. Claiming that the proceedings are confidential, Tharoor stated that some MPs had already spoken to the press on their version of events while opposing Tharoor for 'confirming the session's agenda'. Batting for televising the committee's briefings, Tharoor warned against believing the MPs' versions as the complete truth. Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the detailed media coverage.

Tharoor miffed at leak of Twitter committee session

The Parliamentary Committee rules make it clear that proceedings are confidential & not to be shared with the press. Yet some MPs (who are quick to protest if the Chairman even confirms an agenda item on @Twitter) are quick to ensure their version of events is widely reported. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 19, 2021

Parliament pulls up Twitter

The Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asked Twitter India to submit in writing about how it is placed in the global branch and how much executive authority does it have in terms of making important policy decisions, as per ANI sources. In response, the microblogging site Twitter's representative stated that it follows 'its own policies' when asked to comply with the Centre's new IT rules. Twitter was then asked why it should not be fined for violating the rule of the land, with members telling Twitter officials that the law of the land was supreme and not its own policies.

Twitter loses intermediary status in India

On Wednesday, government sources indicated that Twitter had lost its "safe harbour" immunity in India for its failure to comply with the IT rules. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 5, while Twitter still sought amendments to the law. The govt has warned that noncompliance will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as intermediary. Reluctantly, Twitter appointed an intermediate Resident Grievance Officer, seeking more time for other appointments.

Under the new IT rules, social media intermediaries have been told to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer - all Indian residents. It has also told intermediaries to remove or disable, within 24 hours of the complaint received, content that displays partial or full nudity, sexual act, morphed images, etc or on court or government orders. If failed to comply, safe harbours which offer immunity to intermediaries from criminal liability would not apply to them.