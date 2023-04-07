Parliament's Budget Session Marked By Acrimony, Lok Sabha Productivity 5.3% In 2nd Part

The Budget Session of Parliament ended on Thursday, April 6, amid noisy protests by the Opposition over the Adani issue, a matter which washed out the 25-day-long second leg.

As both Houses were adjourned sine die, the productivity of Lok Sabha was 34.38 percent, the only time it was lower was in the Monsoon Session of 2021, while Rajya Sabha worked for around 24 percent of its scheduled time, according to a think-tank.

When Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar were delivering their valedictory addresses in the respective Houses, Opposition members were raising slogans.

While the Opposition pressed for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the Adani issue, BJP members countered by demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ''democracy in danger'' remark made in the United Kingdom. Rahul Gandhi since stands disqualified as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction in a criminal defamation case by a Gujarat court.

Hitting out at the sloganeering by the Opposition, Birla said, ''You have lowered the dignity of the House. This behaviour is not good for parliamentary system and the country.'' ''This House is always for high level of debate and discussions. But you systematically disrupt the proceedings which is not good,'' he lamented.

Lok Sabha functioned for 45 hours, Rajya Sabha 31 hours

The Budget Session of Parliament was held in two parts - from January 31 to April 6 and February 14 to March 12. There was a recess in between.

Lok Sabha functioned for only 45 hours as against its scheduled 133.6 hours because of disruptions, according to think-tank PRS Legislative Research that compiles the data. Rajya Sabha worked for just over 31 hours out of 130 hours in the session, the data said.

Moreover, Rajya Sabha could devote just around two minutes to legislative business, while it was less than an hour in Lok Sabha. Financial Business took 17.25 hours in Lok Sabha and 18.23 hours in Rajya Sabha.

Throughout the session, both Houses witnessed repeated adjournments during the Question Hour. In his concluding remarks, Birla said the House held discussions on the General Budget for 14.45 hours, and 145 MPs participated in it. Discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address were held for 13.44 hours with the participation of 143 MPs.

Excluding the Finance and Appropriation Bills, The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was the only Bill passed during this session. Both bills were passed without any discussion by either House. Three bills were introduced, one of which, the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

In both Houses, productivity was higher in the first half of the Budget Session. In Lok Sabha, the productivity of the first part was 83.80 percent, which dropped to 5.29 percent in the second half.

Dhankhar, meanwhile, informed the Upper House that its productivity in the first part of the Budget Session was 56.3 percent, which plummeted to an abysmal 6.4 percent in the second leg.

