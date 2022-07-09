Parliament's Monsoon Session To Be Held With COVID-19 Protocols Amid Rise In Cases

Parliament's upcoming Monsoon session that is scheduled to start on July 18 will be held as per the COVID-19 protocol conforming with social distancing and other safety norms amid a rise in COVID cases in the country.

Addressing the newly elected members who took oath as the MPs in Rajya Sabha, House Chairman and Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that the ensuing Monsoon session of the House will also be held as per the COVID-19 protocol. Notably, the COVID restrictions, which have been in place for the past few sessions, will remain in effect during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb across the nation, including more than 18,000 cases on Friday alone.

COVID-19 protocol to be followed in Monsoon session of Parliament

This decision regarding the upcoming Monsoon session has been arrived at after considerable discussion and monitoring by both custodians of the Lower House (Lok Sabha) as well as the Upper House (Rajya Sabha), sources informed ANI. Accordingly, MP will be expected to be masked up at all times and abide by the norms of social distancing prescribed under the COVID-19 protocol.

In addition to that, the Rajya Sabha chamber will allow 60 members, while the Lok Sabha chamber will see a maximum of 132 MPs at a time. The remaining members will be accommodated in the visitors' gallery of both the Houses. Also, there is likely to be a restriction for MP staff and a limit on staff for ministers to enter the Parliament building as well.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 80 per cent of the eligible members of Parliament and the secretariat staff have taken COVID-19 vaccinations, including the booster dose.

Notably, the monsoon session of Parliament which will begin on July 18 and conclude on August 12, will coincide with the Presidential and Vice-presidential elections as voting for the presidential election is slated for July 18 while that for the vice-presidential election will take place on August 6.

As of July 08, 18,815 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India making the total active cases stand at 1,22,335 with a weekly positive rate of 4.09 per cent.

(Input with ANI)