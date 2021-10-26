Parliament's Winter Session Likely To Commence From November 29: Sources

The Winter session of Parliament is expected to be held between November 29-December 23, sources have revealed. According to ANI, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has finalised the proposal to hold the 2021 Winter session from November 29 till December 23.

The Winter session is crucial given the disruption of the last parliamentary proceedings in August. Both Houses of the parliament had witnessed chaotic scenes after the Opposition interrupted proceedings during the Monsoon session raking up Farm Laws and the Pegasus spyware row. The parliament had to be adjourned two days prior to the final date. This will also be the first Winter Session since 2019. In 2020, the Winter session was cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two key financial bills to be introduced

As per sources, the government may introduce two key financial sector bills in the Winter session. The bills will pertain to facilitating the privatisation of public sector banks as announced by the finance minister in the Budget. Apart from key bills for the finance sector, the Centre may also table amendments to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act, 2013, to enable separation of the National Pension System Trust (NPS) from the PFRDA for ensuring universal pension coverage, as per PTI.

This might also be the last Winter session that will be held in the old parliament building. With the ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project underway in New Delhi, chief architect Bimal Patel has stated that the construction is in full swing to ensure that the 2022 Winter session is held in the new premises.

Monsoon session disruptions

The Monsoon session this year was forced to conclude early after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced relentless disruptions by Opposition MPs. From the commencement of the Monsoon session on July 19, the Parliament was marred by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers and disruption of proceedings as a sign of protest against a gamut of issues, starting from the Pegasus report to the Farm laws.

Things turned for the worse when AAP's Sanjay Singh and Congress' Bajwa climbed on top of the table right in front of the Chair and threw the rulebook during a discussion on 'agricultural problems and solutions'. Republic TV had also accessed videos showing how CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem choked the neck of a male marshal while a lady marshal was pulled and dragged by Congress MPs Phulodevi Netam and Chhaya Sharma. The Lok Sabha ran for only 74 hrs, 46 minutes in the session and recorded a productivity of 22%.

