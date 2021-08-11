A day after he threw the rulebook at the Rajya Sabha Chair during the discussion on agricultural problems, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa continued to brazen it out. Justifying the ruckus in the Upper House, he contended that the treasury benches are not ready to heed the demands of the farmers. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, he affirmed, "100%, I have no regret. You can imprison me, shoot me. I will do the same thing on 100 occasions as long as the voice of farmers is not heard".

Congress RS MP Partap Singh Bajwa remarked, "This has not happened for the first time. Ask this government as to what they did in 2012 and 2013. They have also done similar things. We have no other alternative left if you are not ready to listen to us. If the government would have given time to everyone to put forth their views as per the parliamentary system, this wouldn't have happened. We will repeat it if we don't get a chance (to speak)."

Pandemonium in Rajya Sabha

After the Upper House reconvened at 2 pm on Tuesday after multiple adjournments, Rajya Sabha vice-chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita initiated a short-duration discussion on 'agricultural problems and solutions'. However, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh asserted that the calling attention motion he proposed was on the repeal of farm laws and the farmers' agitation. Accusing the government of trying to push in a diluted debate on the issue, opposition members including AAP's Sanjay Singh climbed on top of the table right in front of the Chair. After the house was again adjourned, Bajwa climbed atop the table and threw the rulebook at the empty chair of the Chairman.

Here are the videos of Partap Bajwa creating ruckus:

This is not "Disruption" ..it's "Destruction" of the Parliamentary decorum!!

This is a runaway govt who is continuously ignoring the critical issue of Farm laws.



But we will keep our eyes and ears open on their misdeeds.



Kisan Viro! while you continue your struggle outside, we are fighting every possible battle inside the Parliament.

Speaking to the media thereafter, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "The discussion on farm laws was allowed by Chairman after accepting the demands of the Opposition. While the discussion had begun, the Opposition MP threw the rule book on the chair. I have been in Parliament for 17 years and 10 years in Opposition, but never did or witnessed such an act before."

Parliament logjam

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments. However, the opposition has pinned the blame for the logjam on the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches. On the other hand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dubbed the snooping row a "totally non-serious" issue and affirmed that IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already given a detailed statement in both the Houses.

During a breakfast meeting convened by Rahul Gandhi on August 3, he reportedly called for opposition unity to corner the treasury benches during the ongoing session. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached out to the opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha for their support in running the House. However, the opposition agreed to cooperate only if the government allows a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row first followed by the repealing of three farm laws and inflation.