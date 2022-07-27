Partha Chatterjee In ED Custody: WB Speaker Backs Demand For Time-bound Probe In SSC Scam

Amid Partha Chatterjee's arrest in connection with the SSC scam, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee backed TMC's demand for a time-bound investigation. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said, "It is unacceptable that the investigation would continue for years. I am hopeful that the truth would come out soon". Maintaining that Chatterjee's arrest won't have an adverse impact on the functioning of the Legislative Assembly, he also reiterated WB CM Mamata Banerjee's assurance that action will be taken against the Minister if adverse facts are unearthed.

WB Speaker Biman Banerjee remarked, "I don't think that the arrest will have any adverse impact on the parliamentary affairs of the West Bengal Assembly. If someone falls sick or is absent, it won't stop the functioning of the state government or the House". He also took a swipe at the opposition parties for mocking Chatterjee over his arrest. Meanwhile, the incarcerated Minister's official car was handed over to the Assembly a day earlier.

"I don't want to comment on it as the matter is sub-judice. An investigation is underway. CM has categorically said that if anything adverse comes then govt will take action": West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Partha Chatterjee pic.twitter.com/YpPtLNCwtW — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Partha Chatterjee's arrest

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him on July 23 after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized Rs.20 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises.

While Chatterjee was sent to ED custody till July 25, he was admitted to the SSKM Super Speciality Hospital for his check-up and treatment as per the order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. After hearing arguments from both sides, a special court on Monday sent both Chatterjee and Mukherjee to ED custody for 10 more days, i.e until August 3. But it directed the Investigating Officer to not inflict torture on the accused persons and to arrange their medical examination after 48 hours.

Moreover, the special court barred the ED from interrogating Mukherjee between 9 pm and 6 am. In pursuance of the court directives, the ED brought the WB Minister from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata on Tuesday morning and commenced its interrogation. As per sources, the central agency is recording the statements of Chatterjee and his close aide separately. Their statements will be scrutinised to check for inconsistencies and they will be interrogated together, sources revealed.