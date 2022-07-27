Partha Chatterjee Brought To Hospital For Medical Examination; Aide Seen Weeping: Sources

On Wednesday, West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were taken to the ESI Hospital in Kolkata for their medical examination. Sources indicated that Mukherjee was seen weeping inside the car when she was being taken by the ED officials. Meanwhile, TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya obeyed the ED summons and entered the central agency's office for questioning.

As per sources, Manik Bhattacharya and the incarcerated WB Minister might be subjected to a face-to-face interrogation today. This comes amid the recovery of some revised results of the 2012 SSC TET exam from Chatterjee's home. When he was confronted by Republic Bangla, he refrained from answering any questions.

Partha Chatterjee & Arpita Mukherjee in ED custody

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him on July 23 after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized Rs.20 crore in cash from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee who was also taken into custody.

While Chatterjee was sent to ED custody till July 25, he was admitted to the SSKM Super Speciality Hospital for his check-up and treatment as per the order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. After hearing arguments from both sides, a special court on Monday sent both Chatterjee and Mukherjee to ED custody for 10 more days, i.e until August 3. But it directed the Investigating Officer to not inflict torture on the accused persons and to arrange their medical examination after 48 hours.

Moreover, the special court barred the ED from interrogating Mukherjee between 9 pm and 6 am. In pursuance of the court directives, the ED brought the WB Minister from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata on Tuesday morning and commenced its interrogation. As per sources, the central agency is recording the statements of Chatterjee and his close aide separately. Their statements will be scrutinized to check for inconsistencies and they will be interrogated together, sources revealed.