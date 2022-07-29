Partha Chatterjee Calls Mamata Sacking Him 'Right'; But Claims He's A Victim Of Conspiracy

Partha Chatterjee, who has been relieved of his duties as Commerce and Industry Minister and from posts in Trinamool Congress, on July 29 said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision is right. He also claimed that he is a victim of a conspiracy.

While being taken for a medical checkup to the ESI on a wheelchair, the ex-minister claimed, "I am a victim of a conspiracy." He also called Mamata Banerjee's decision of sacking him right.

West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on July 28 sacked Partha Chatterjee as Minister and also removed him from all party posts. He was also suspended from TMC.

#LIVE | Sacked Minister Partha Chatterjee claims conspiracy; says 'I'm a victim'. Tune in to watch the rolling coverage here - https://t.co/FK4vZnpnxu… pic.twitter.com/SYqF7Y7luU — Republic (@republic) July 29, 2022

Chatterjee held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

CM Banerjee later said that she will look after the ministries held by Chatterjee till she reshuffles the cabinet.

TMC's door open for Partha if proven innocent: Abhishek Banerjee

"It has been decided that Partha Chatterjee will be removed from all party posts. He will remain suspended from the party till the time the investigation is underway," TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, adding that the party's door would be open for Partha if he is proven innocent.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on July 23 in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC).

Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee has also been arrested by the federal agency and crores of rupees were seized from her residences.

The ED recovered at least Rs 27.9 crores from her one residence on Wednesday and Rs 21 crore unaccounted cash from her flat in south Kolkata last week. Apart from cash, gold bars, jewellery, silver coins, and property deeds, a black diary was also recovered from Chatterjee's residence. The diary contained details regarding illegal recruits who were to be included in the merit list of the SSC recruitment exam.

Image: ANI