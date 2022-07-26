In a big update on the Bengal Cash Scam, West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee has been discharged from AIIMS Bhubaneshwar after a detailed clinical evaluation and relevant examination. AIIMS declared Partha Chatterjee fit and fine. The West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was taken from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance and admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

According to the latest reports, the main accused in the SSC recruitment scam case Partha Chatterjee will be taken directly to the ED office after his arrival at Kolkata Airport today. Reportedly, West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee will be jointly interrogated by ED officials today in Kolkata.

Chatterjee's medical report was accessed by Republic TV on Monday. In the report, the medical board noted that after detailed history taking, the committee is of the opinion that Chatterjee has been suffering from multiple chronic illnesses for a long time. Among the illnesses include- type two Diabetes, Hypertensive, Chronic Kidney disease, Obstructive Sleep Apnoea, Hyperthyroidism, and Obesity.

Notably, the West Bengal Minister moments after his arrest on July 23, complained of uneasiness. He was admitted to the ICCU of the State-run SSKM Hospital on Saturday evening and later moved to a cabin after his condition improved a bit. From SSKM, he was taken to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance, on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, which directed a doctor of SSKM and his lawyer to accompany him. He was then admitted to AIIMS.

"Whatever presenting complaints that he is having currently are attributed to his chronic illness and no active intervention is required at present. However, he is advised to continue treatment for his chronic illness, and requires periodic evaluation and optimization of treatment," read the medical report, which had signatures of four including Dr Ramachandra Barik, Associate Professor, Dept of Cardiology.

Charges against Partha Chatterjee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC scam on Saturday, July 23. Chatterjee previously held the portfolio of Education Minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet. He is presently the state's Commerce and Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Officials of the central agency conducted raids at his residence for over 26 hours.

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He has already been interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. As per sources, Chatterjee was taken into custody as he was reportedly elusive about the source of money.