Partha Chatterjee Hospitalized Over 'uneasiness' Hours After Arrest In Bengal SSC Scam

Hours after Partha Chatterjee's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the West Bengal Minister was hospitalized in Kolkata over complaints of 'uneasiness'. Chatterjee was admitted to the ICCU of the State-run SSKM Hospital on Saturday evening and later moved to a cabin after his condition improved "a bit", an official of the hospital told PTI.

According to ED sources, cardiologist Dr. Saroj Mondal is heading the team of doctors who are looking after Chatterjee and several tests including ECG were conducted on the TMC secretary general. "He is stable at the moment. A team of doctors is keeping a close watch on his condition," the official said. Security personnel have been posted outside the minister's cabin.

Partha Chatterjee was remanded to 2-day Enforcement Directorate custody on Saturday by a Kolkata Court. Presenting the arguments before Magistrate Neelam Shashi Kujur, the counsel representing the ED said, "Searches were conducted in 14 locations out of which one was Arpita Mukherjee's residence. Documents recovered from her house show a direct link and exchange of money between the two parties. Evidence has been found that there are links so where is the investigation wrong? It's a prima facie financial crime it cannot be equivalent to other crimes."

Charges against Partha Chatterjee

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC scam on Saturday, July 23. Re-elected from the Behala Paschim seat in the 2021 Assembly polls, he previously held the portfolio of Education Minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet. He is presently the state's Commerce and Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Officials of the central agency were conducting raids at his residence for over 26 hours.

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He has already been interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. As per sources, Chatterjee was taken into custody as he was reportedly elusive about the source of money.

