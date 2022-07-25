Following the high-profile arrest of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, Republic Media Network has accessed a 10-page document of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which laid bare the extent of the involvement of the TMC leader in the West Bengal SSC scam. The document talks about the ED's massive Rs 20 crore cash recovery, as well as the raids carried out at the residence of Chatterjee, wherein incriminating evidence related to the recruitment scam were found.

The ED document says, "Various complaints were received wherein it was alleged that the then-Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in connivance looted money by selling government jobs."

It goes on to add how the Minister's family went on to acquire huge properties, allegedly via laundering the proceeds of the crime via his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

Discussing the details of the raids, ED said it received 'incriminating evidence' related to immovable properties. It states that there were 'Benami firms' in the name of Arpita Mukherjee and how exam admit cards, final results, personality tests, and documents related to the recruitment were found with the former Education Minister, raising serious questions over his involvement.

Partha Chatterjee arrested by ED

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off.

He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized Rs.20 crore in cash from his aide Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises.

While Chatterjee was sent to ED custody till July 25, he was admitted to the SSKM Super Speciality Hospital for his check-up and treatment as per the order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. A day earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed the WB Minister to be taken to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, by air ambulance.

A special PMLA court will hear the ED's plea seeking his further remand on the basis of a report prepared by a team of specialist doctors in Cardiology, Nephrology, Respiratory Medicines, and Endocrinology after medically examining the accused.