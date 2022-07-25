Partha Chatterjee Owned Joint Property With Aide Arpita Mukherjee; ED Document Accessed

With all eyes on the SSC recruitment scam, Republic has learnt that the Enforcement Directorate has got hold of some incriminating documents that suggest a property was jointly owned by West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee. Sources told the channel that this property was brought by Chatterjee along with Mukherjee back in 2012.

Sources said that through the complaint the ED has ascertained that Partha Chatterjee amassed huge property in the West Medinipur region of West Bengal in the name of BCM International School-English Medium-- which is being looked after by Krishna Chandra Adhikari, maternal uncle of Partha Chatterjee's son-in-law. Inputs received by the Central agency also indicated towards the laundering of proceeds of crimes through one Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of Chatterjee.

Cash recovered was of Partha, Arpita accepts during interrogation

The High Court of Calcutta in a slew of writ petitions had recently directed the CBI to carry out investigations into the recruitment scam of Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ staff, Assistant Teachers of classes IX-XII and primary teachers. Involving the illegal appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), teaching staff [Assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and teachers in Primary school, ED is investigating these cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

As part of the investigation, the ED conducted raids at 13 locations in Kolkata. In these raids, huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore and 20 mobile phones were recovered from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Partha Chatterjee. From the residence of Chatterjee, incriminating documents were recovered. On the basis of the recovery, Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested on July 23.

Republic learnt that during the interrogation, Mukherjee accepted that the cash recovered from her residence belonged to Chatterjee. Sources told the channel that the money was planned to be put into companies that are linked to Mukherjee.

Hearing before special PMLA court

A special PMLA court on Monday heard the matter. During the hearing, the ED represented by the Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju highlighted the recovery during the raids. As per the ASG, the documents, as well as stashes of cash, recovered make 'the involvement of Chatterjee and Mukherjee in the scam clear'.

Retaliating to that, Debashish Roy, the counsel representing Chatterjee said, "To date, there is no evidence that the money ED recovered has a direct connection with Partha. What is the connection? Something has been recovered from a residence of a lady and we can't presume that it has a direct link with Parth. Why was he arrested.....CBI, ED called him, he wen ...He is not running away anywhere."