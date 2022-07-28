Last Updated:

Partha Chatterjee Sacked By West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee After His Arrest In SSC Scam

Nearly Rs 50 crore in cash, and gold, believed to be in kilograms, were recovered from apartments linked to Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: PTI


In a massive development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sacked Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee as state minister days after he was arrested in the SSC recruitment scam.

Chatterjee, the secretary-general of TMC, held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

According to officials, Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee will look after industry, other portfolios held by sacked minister Chatterjee for the time being.

Nearly Rs 50 crore in cash, and gold, believed to be in kilograms, were recovered from apartments linked to Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and foreign exchange, as per officials of the Enforcement Directorate, which arrested them.

"Shri Partha Chatterjee, Minister in Charge, Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, Govt. of West Bengal is hereby relieved of his duties as Minister in Charge of the aforesaid Departments with effect from the 27th day of July 2022," said the letter signed by Chief Secretary to the West Bengal government.

READ | TMC's Kunal Ghosh seeks Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's expulsion from Cabinet, party

The CBI, as mandated by the Calcutta High Court, is investigating the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.

READ | Bengal SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee's ex-personal secretary Sukanta Acharya summoned by ED

When the alleged irregularities took place, Chatterjee was the education minister.

READ | Arpita Mukherjee makes big claim to ED, 'only Partha Chatterjee had access to my flats'
READ | Kunal Ghosh says demand to sack Partha Chatterjee 'personal opinion' as TMC calls for meet
READ | Bengal SSC Scam: TMC convenes meeting as chorus grows for Partha Chatterjee's removal
First Published:
COMMENT