'Partha Chatterjee Stable, No Active Intervention Required', States AIIMS Medical Report

After West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was taken from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance and admitted to AIIMS for treatment, his medical report was accessed by Republic TV on Monday. In the report, the medical board noted that after detailed history taking, clinical evaluation and relevant examination, the committee is of the opinion that Chatterjee has been suffering from multiple chronic illnesses for a long time. Among the illnesses include- type two Diabetes, Hypertensive, Chronic Kidney disease, Obstructive Sleep Apnoea, Hyperthyroidism, and Obesity.

'No active intervention required'

Embroiled in the SSC recruitment scheme, the West Bengal Minister moments after his arrest on July 23, complained of uneasiness. He was admitted to the ICCU of the State-run SSKM Hospital on Saturday evening and later moved to a cabin after his condition improved a bit. From SSKM, he was taken to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance, on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, which directed a doctor of SSKM and his lawyer to accompany him. He was then admitted to AIIMS.

"Whatever presenting complaints that he is having currently are attributed to his chronic illness and no active intervention is required at present. However, he is advised to continue treatment for his chronic illness, and requires periodic evaluation and optimization of treatment," read the medical report, which had signatures of four including Dr Ramachandra Barik, Associate Professor, Dept of Cardiology.

As part of the investigation into the illegal appointment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), teaching staff [Assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and teachers in Primary school, the ED conducted raids at 13 locations in Kolkata. In these raids, huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore and 20 mobile phones were recovered from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Shri Partha Chatterjee. From the residence of Chatterjee, incriminating documents were recovered. On the basis of the recovery, Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested on July 23.

'He is faking illness': ED

Pertinently, during the hearing in the matter before a special PMLA court on Monday, Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju, representing the ED, said, "Previously, several leaders avoided interrogation by getting themselves admitted in SSKM. Admission to SSKM was against rules, and that is why Partha was sent to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar. Now, we are waiting for the report from the hospital. He is faking illness. He is completely fine, does not have a fever, and his heart is working fine...The oxygen level is fine...Blood Pressure is okay. He said 'I will not come for investigation ...SSKM is my hospital'."

Retaliating to that, Debashish Roy, the counsel representing Chatterjee said, "CMM only suggested SSKM, we only asked to submit him to any multi-speciality hospital. Who said there would have been a different report from SSKM? The same report would have come ."