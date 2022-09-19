In a fresh development, Republic TV learnt that the Enforcement Directorate is set to file its first chargesheet in the SSC recruitment scam case on Monday. As per sources, a team of 4 ED officials along with lawyers is on the way to the Bankshall court to submit the chargesheet. Senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are among the key accused incarcerated in connection with this case. Re-elected from the Behala Paschim seat in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. He held the portfolios of Higher Education, School Education and Parliamentary Affairs in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet.

Under fire from BJP, Banerjee not only sacked him from the Cabinet but also removed him from all party posts. The chargesheet is likely to focus on the link between Chatterjee and Mukherjee and the fact that she acted as a conduit in the scam. During its investigation, the ED came across land deeds which indicated that there were properties jointly owned by the TMC leader and his aide. Details of the proceeds of crime that were allegedly diverted by Chatterjee might also feature in the chargesheet. His Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody will come to an end on September 21.

Partha Chatterjee's arrest in SSC recruitment scam

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII) and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him on July 23 after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized Rs 20 crore in cash from Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises.

Chatterjee, who was sent to ED custody till July 25, was admitted to the SSKM Super Speciality Hospital for his check-up and treatment as per the order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. After hearing arguments from both sides, a special court sent both Chatterjee and Mukherjee to ED custody for 10 more days, i.e until August 3. But it directed the Investigating Officer to not inflict torture on the accused persons and to arrange their medical examination after 48 hours. While his judicial custody was extended till September 28, a Kolkata court remanded him to CBI custody on September 16.