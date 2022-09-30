In a partial relief for ex-Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam, the Supreme Court on Friday directed that the election for the General Secretary of AIADMK should not be held for now. OPS had challenged the order of the division bench of the Madras High Court restoring E Palaniswami as the interim AIADMK general secretary. Today, the SC issued notice on the plea filed by OPS. The stay on the election will continue until the appeal is heard by the SC on the next date of hearing i.e November 21. This implies that the tussle for the control of the party will persist. Apart from OPS and EPS, VK Sasikala is also seeking to take charge of AIADMK.

Supreme Court asks Edappadi K Palaniswami not to conduct further elections and his counsel assures the court that further elections would not be conducted.



Leadership tussle in AIADMK

The leadership struggle in AIADMK came to the fore after DMK's stupendous victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Ahead of AIADMK's General Council meeting scheduled for June 23, OPS moved the Madras HC expressing apprehension that the party Joint Coordinator and his supporters planned to unilaterally introduce an agenda to restore the General Secretary's post. While refusing to stop the meeting from going ahead, a division bench of the HC comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan ordered that no decision can be taken on any other matter than the 23 items mentioned in the draft resolution.

However, the joy of the OPS camp was short-lived. On July 6, the Supreme Court stayed the aforesaid order of the Madras HC preventing AIADMK's General Council from amending party bye-laws to enable unitary leadership. Observing that it cannot interfere with the internal functioning of a political party, it also refused to stay the AIADMK General Council meeting. Meanwhile, OPS moved the Madras HC once again in a last-ditch attempt to stop this meeting from taking place. While dismissing his suit, Justice Ramasamy held that the meeting can be conducted in accordance with the law.

On July 11, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK ushering in a new chapter in the party's 50-year history. However, a single-judge bench of the Madras HC comprising Justice G Jayachandran ruled in favour of OPS on August 17 restoring the dual leadership in the party. He had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting dated July 11 in which he was expelled and EPS was elected interim general secretary. However, a division bench of the HC set aside this order on September 2.