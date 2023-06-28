Parties Gear Up For Parliament's Monsoon Session; Ordinance, UCC On Agenda

The monsoon session of Parliament will likely begin July 17, sources said today. The meeting to officially finalise the dates will be chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh. The House may see a stormy session as Opposition parties are expected to kick up a storm over raging issues like Manipur violence, the Uniform Civil Code, the Delhi ordinance and alleged misuse of agencies. Many Opposition parties have already said that they will “showcase unity" with their demands.

Delhi ordinance issue

A senior Congress MP said that the Delhi ordinance issue will be brought up for discussion.

“We believe that the Ordinance issue is going to be the BJP's top focus in monsoon session. In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA already has the support of 104 MPs but the Opposition needs a bigger number. Till now our President Mallikarjun Kharge has not decided whether we have to oppose Ordinance or have to abstain from the voting. We have only been told that during Parliament sessions, all MPs will abstain or walk out on Ordinance issues. We have several issues with AAP. They want our support but their leaders always speak ill of the Grand Old Party,” said the Congress leader.

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been holding meetings with Opposition figures to win their support in the debate with the BJP-led NDA. Congress had earlier said that it would decide on whether to support AAP on the issue or not when the Ordinance is discussed in the house.

'BRS to support Opposition in all matters'

BRS MP from Rajya Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao said, “We are with the Opposition in all matters. The BRS will support the Opposition by standing with them but we are not the B team of any party. We are walking alone in this."

“Our priority issue, which we will raise in Parliament, is the misuse of agencies and we will seek discussion on this. Our few other MPs have suggested we should oppose the UCC too. On that, we will decide if it is brought by any BJP leader,” added the BRS leader.