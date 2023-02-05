Parties That Formed Govt Based On 'vote Bank Politics' Went Away After Five Years: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav targeted opposition parties on Sunday, saying those who formed governments based on "vote bank politics" went away after five years and there was no change in the lives of people.

There had been change in governments earlier but there was no change in the lives of people, he said, adding "politics doesn't only mean forming government but it is to run the government as well." Those who formed the government based on vote bank politics went away after five years, he said.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals here, he said his Bharatiya Janata Party is moving forward with nationalism as a mission. "Bharatiya Janata Party means nation first," he said.

"The government is committed to taking care of every person," he said, according to a party statement.

Hailing the Union Budget 2023-24, the minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first budget of "Amrit Kaal" will help fulfil the vision of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

"The budget will create new job opportunities for the youth, empower women and strengthen India's all-round development,” said Yadav.

Addressing the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is moving forward at a rapid pace and today India is discussed in the world as a powerful country.

It is now among the top five countries of the world, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)