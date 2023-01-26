'Parts Of Ramcharitmanas Should Be Banned': SP Maurya Continues To Stoke Controversy

Days after refusing to retract his remarks saying he had spoken on a particular verse in the Hindu epic poem and not about Lord Ram or any religion, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday again refused to take back his comments which have triggered a row and embarrassed his party.

Speaking to reporters, the SP leader asserted that he doesn't have any issue with Ramcharitmanas but a few parts of Ramcharitmanas have insulting comments and sarcasm specifying particular castes and sects, those should be banned.

Speaking to media, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya said, "I have no issue with Ramacharitmanas but certain sections in the Hindu epic poem related to particular castes and sects should be banned. We demand the ban of those parts in Ramcharitamanas as it denotes inequality."

#WATCH | I don't have any issue with Ramcharitramanas but a few parts of Ramcharitramanas have insulting comments & sarcasm specifying particular castes & sects, those should be banned...: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya pic.twitter.com/FhgcwoXOjs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2023

'Not a matter of controversy but discussion': Daughter of SP MLC SP Maurya

Reacting to Maurya's controversial statements, BJP MP and daughter of SP MLC SP Maurya, Sanghmitra Maurya said, "It is not a matter of controversy but discussion. Should be analysed and discussed why is controversy erupting again and again over a particular line. Few people are taking up unnecessary issues and stoking controversy to create unrest."

Not a matter of controversy but discussion. Should be analysed & discussed why is controversy erupting again & again over a particular line.Few people are taking up unnecessary issues & stoking controversy to create unrest: Sanghmitra Maurya, BJP MP & daughter of SP MLC SP Maurya https://t.co/IYD1ExOaHv pic.twitter.com/shb0uGAnfR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 26, 2023

'Either his opinion or his party’s opinion': UP BJP Chief

On Maurya’s remarks, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said, "What Swami Prasad Maurya said about Ramcharitmanas is either his opinion or his party’s opinion. Samajwadi Party has always created trouble in society and insulted the symbols of our culture."

What Swami Prasad Maurya said about Ramcharitmanas is either his opinion or his party’s opinion. Samajwadi Party has always created trouble in society and insulted the symbols of our culture: Bhupendra Chaudhary, UP BJP chief pic.twitter.com/pxt201NNtF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2023

Maurya, who is considered a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, had alleged that certain portions of the Ramcharitmanas “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be “banned”. He had said that “there are certain lines (in the Ramcharitmanas) in which names of castes such as ‘teli’ and ‘kumhaar’ are mentioned and because of these “the feelings of lakhs of people hailing from these castes have been hurt”.

Attempting for damage control, Maurya asserted that his comments were made in a personal capacity and not as a member of the SP. "At the time of giving the statement, I had said this is my personal statement," he said.

When questioned whether he will take back his statements, the SP leader replied, "Have I said anything wrong that I will go back? I give respect to all religions, but no religion or anyone can have permission to hurl abuses... I have spoken about banning only a particular portion in which insulting comments have been made about women, tribals, Dalits and backward classes. I have spoken about removing only those parts of the 'chaupai'."