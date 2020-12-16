Party Cadre Suffering Due To Protest Outside Their Homes, Yet Want Peace: BJP Punjab Chief

As the farmers' protests continue unabated, BJP Punjab President Ashwani Kumar Sharma on Wednesday warned the people, who are politicising the issue, to stay out of the protests. He also appealed to the Unions who are holding the protests to resume dialogue with the government in order to resolve the apprehensions over the three agrarian laws.

"Politics is being played on the farmers' protest. BJP members have also been suffering for the past 75 days due to the protests. People are protesting right outside our homes but we are enduring all of it just because we want peace to prevail in Punjab. But this has to be understood by the protestors too. And those who are politicising the issue should now stay away from it. Our doors are always open and we invite the Kisan Unions for further deliberations as our government has always worked for the upliftment of farmers," the BJP Punjab President said.

Also, as a respite from the deadlock between the farmers' Unions and the Centre, the Supreme Court on Wednesday intervened on the matter while hearing a petition by a student that sought directions to authorities to remove the farmers protesting at several border points of Delhi for the last 21 days. The court directed that farmers unions be made a party to the case and also to form a committee to resolve the issue. The SC monitored committee which will comprise of farmers unions and Government intermediaries. As the protests have been intensified, one side of the Delhi-Noida Link Road has been blocked at the Chilla border in Noida.

21 days into the protest, the farmers' unions have reiterated their demands to withdraw the three farm laws, while contending that the laws are a threat to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and APMC Mandi system. Moreover, with the freeing of the farm sector, farmers think they will be left to the mercy of the private sector entities.

READ | 6 Haryana MLAs Huddle Up Over Agriculture Laws; SC To Hear Plea For Removal Of Farmers

Some farmers' leaders support laws

However, in a breakthrough for the Centre on Tuesday, the UP-based Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) decided to suspend their agitation pertaining to the farm laws for one month. While BKU (K) has not been part of the farmers' stir at the Delhi borders, it was holding protests at the district level in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, a delegation comprising members from this farmers' union met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital and submitted a memo for backing the farm laws, but with certain amendments.

Also on Monday, 10 farmer leaders associated with the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) backed the three agrarian laws. These farm leaders then stated that some elements involved in the farmers' stir were trying to spread misconceptions about the agrarian laws among the protesters. These farmers leaders who were from several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday. In a differing stance from the protesting farmers, these farmers' representatives warned that they would hit the streets if the agrarian laws are repealed by the Centre.

READ | Farmers Harden Stance: 'Will Make Govt Repeal Agri Laws'; To Block Chilla Border On Wed