‘Party Decided That Someone Else Should Serve As CM’: Uttarakhand CM Tenders Resignation

In a massive development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation from his post to the Governor's residence on Tuesday. Thanking the BJP for giving him the opportunity, Trivendra Singh Rawat said that he was grateful that he completed almost 4 years of his government during which he could bring several reforms for the benefit of his people.

"I have worked for a long time in politics. For nearly 4 years, I workers as the Chief Minister. It is been my privilege that my party gave me this opportunity to me, a person who belongs to a small village. I never even dreamed of getting this opportunity, but such a thing was only possible in the BJP. The party has deliberated and has decided that I resign and give this opportunity to someone else. Only 9 days are less in my government completing 4 years, I thank the citizens for this opportunity," said Rawat.

"We have worked a lot for employment, for the upliftment of women, for the education of children, and several other programs. These 4 years, which my party gave me have allowed me to work for them, it could not have happened otherwise. Now whoever will get the charge, I give them my full blessings. I have just come from submitting my resignation," he added.

With ambiguity around the next CM face, the former Uttarakhand CM said that the decision would be announced by the party high-command tomorrow. "At 10 am tomorrow the legislatures will meet after which there would be thorough discussion over the next CM face." It is important to note that amid the speculations, the name of first-time MLA Dhan Singh Rawat had cropped up as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

I have submitted my resignation as the CM to the Governor today: Trivendra Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/KJ7GsWEB4u — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Political crisis in Uttarakhand

As per sources, the political crisis in the state was triggered when the Aam Aadmi Party sensed a political opportunity there and reached out to a senior minister in the Uttarakhand government, offering him to be the CM face. Following this, when the BJP sensed trouble, a churn for leadership had already begun.

Last week, BJP Uttarakhand held an emergency core group meeting which was attended by observer Raman Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Rawat, Ajay Bhatt, Naresh Bansal, Mala Rajya Laxmi, and others. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat was called to Delhi where he had met BJP president JP Nadda at the latter's residence. He had also allegedly been shown his dropping leadership graph which he was allegedly unable to explain to the party's satisfaction.

Since the formation of the hilly state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the state have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election. Uttarakhand is set to go to the polls again in 2022.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.