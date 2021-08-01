'Party Needs Babul Supriyo, Senior Leaders Will Try To Convince Him': Bengal BJP MP

In response to BJP leader Babul Supriyo's announcement that he will leave politics, party MP Jagganath Sarkar said that the party's senior leaders will convince him because the party needs Supriyo. Supriyo will remain in the party, according to Sarkar, and would be assigned major tasks in the West Bengal unit.

The Lok Sabha MP stated, "In some situations, a person feels like leaving his house when he is upset but it is our work to convince him and bring him back. BJP is like a large family. The senior members of the party will try to explain to him that the party needs him in future and he will be given an important responsibility in the party."

BJP MP Jagganath Sarkar on Supriyo's announcement

Sarkar noted, "If Supriyo will leave the party at this juncture, everyone will think that he took this step because he had to resign from the ministerial post. However, Supriyo has informed that this is not the reason for quitting politics. In my view, this is not right and he should have waited."

Senior leaders will try to convince Supriyo: BJP MP

He remarked, "Supriyo is an independent person. He left his banking job to be a singer and then eventually joined politics. There must be something going on in his mind. He had met some senior leaders in the party and discussed his issues with them. The senior leaders will talk to him."

Sarkar went on to say, "Many- a-times, we take wrong decisions and eventually realise our mistake. I hope that the present situation will change and Babul dada will take the right decision. He will remain with us and he has handled the responsibilities of the party earlier too and will continue to do so."

Babul Supriyo to leave politics

Babul Supriyo, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said on Saturday that he is leaving politics and resigning as an MP. Supriyo, who resigned as Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change earlier this month, stated in a Facebook post that there was a difference of opinion between him and state BJP leaders and that the disagreement was "harming the party." The MP previously stated that he will not join any political party and that he has not received any calls from the TMC, Congress, or CPI(M). Babul Supriyo joined the BJP in 2014 and has been elected twice from Asansol.

Babul Supriyo, the Lok Sabha member for Asansol, mentioned his departure from the union council of ministers earlier this month. He was defeated in the assembly elections earlier this year. The MP, who is also a musician and filmmaker, believes that social work may be done without being involved in politics.

