Pashupati Kumar Paras Elected Unopposed As New National LJP President: Party Sources

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, who recently staged a political coup and deposed nephew Chirag Paswan as the party chief, was on Thursday declared the new national president of the party. Sources have informed that no other contender filed nomination papers till 3 pm and a formal announcement with regard to the election of the Hajipur MP will be made in the evening.

Pashupati Kumar appointed as new LJP president

Sources further added that the former state minister was also scheduled to make a courtesy call on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whom supporters of Chirag Paswan have been accusing of having engineered the split, which has left the son of the LJP founding president late Ram Vilas Paswan cornered.

Earlier this week, Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of LJP national president after an emergency meeting of the party's national working committee was held. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi.

Notably, within a year of the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan, son Chirag is facing opposition from within the party. The five LJP MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. LJP was formed by the late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics passed away in October 2020.

(Image: PTI, ANI)