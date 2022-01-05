Pashupati Kumar Paras Hints On Merger With Chirag Paswan If He 'atones' For His Behaviour

Union Food Processing Minister and Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras has hinted upon a possible merger with nephew after a split took place in Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Pashupati Kumar Paras has said that a merger is possible if Chirag Paswan 'atones' for his behaviour. 'He should understand his mistake,' added the Union Minister.

Possible merger of Pashupati Kumar Paras & Chirag Paswan:

Speaking to the reporters, Paras said, "He should first atone, only then reconciliation is possible because time is the ultimate power. He did not misbehave with an individual but his uncle, He should realize his mistake and only then a union is possible."

The Election Commission of India (EC) had allotted new names and symbols to the two warring factions of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) - the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, led by union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, and the LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan), led by Chirag Paswan.

The 'Chacha-Bhatija' rift

The signs of rift emerged within the family after the nephew took control of the party. Four days after LJP Chief Ram Vilas Paswan died on October 8, weeks before the November Bihar election, a comment by Mr Paras praising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar infuriated Chirag Paswan. Later in July, Union Food Processing Minister Paras had said he is the "real political successor" of his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan and not Chirag Paswan, who may be a claimant to his father's assets.

Paras, who previously headed LJP's Bihar unit and is currently the national president of its breakaway faction, said his late brother is his role model.

When the Union Minister was asked about Chirag Paswan's decision to move the Delhi High Court against the decision of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to recognise Paras as the leader of LJP in the Lower House, Paras said it was not "legally correct" and asserted that in democracy, majority prevails.

Paras, a politician with more than four decades of experience, spent a large part of his career under the shadow of Ram Vilas Paswan. After Paswan's death and successfully staging a political coup against Chirag Paswan, Paras now seems poised to come into his own.

(With ANI inputs)