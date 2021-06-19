Pashupati Paras Dissolves Committees Running LJP Cells After Outmaneuvering Chirag Paswan

In a new development in the Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP's) family feud, the faction led by MP Pashupati Kumar Paras has dissolved the national, state executives and committees of different cells. The news was broken by MPs Chaudhary Mahboob Ali Kaisar and Veena Devi as national vice-presidents and MPs Prince Raj & Chandan Singh as national general secretaries of the party.

Owing to the internal dispute between Uncle Pashupati Paras and nephew Chirag Paswan, the party has been divided into two factions. Although Chirag Paswan, son of late Union Minister and LJP Supremo Ram Vilas Paswan, was the president of the party, reports earlier in the week stated that fresh elections were held for the presidential post, with Pashupati Paras emerging victorious and the election result was communicated to the Election Commission.

LJP faction led by MP Pashupati Kumar Paras dissolves national, state executives & committees of different cells; announces MPs Chaudhary Mahboob Ali Kaisar & Veena Devi as national vice-presidents and MPs Prince Raj & Chandan Singh as national general secretaries — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

However, refuting claims of a Pashupati Paras victory, Chirag Paswan on Thursday challenged the Opposite faction to produce 'proof'. Chirag Paswan also held a meeting with Election Commission and claimed that as per the constitution (of LJP), he was still the president of the party. He also requested the Election Commission to allow him to 'another chance' so that he can produce all the documents needed to ascertain his position as the party president in the parliament.

Chirag Paswan termed his uncle Pashupati Paras' election as the LJP President ‘unconstitutional’ while contending "only nine people were present in the meeting so how was the election possible? Elections held due to lack of information are against the constitution of our party. They do not even have the right to call a meeting."

Nevertheless, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's opinion in this issue went in favour of Pashupati Paras. The Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday asserted that if a party follows the due procedure to choose the parliamentary party leader and the chief of the party submits a letter informing the same, then the decision is to be recorded. While commenting on the decision of recording Pashupati Paras as the president of the parliamentary party of LJP, Om Birla said that it was appropriate as there were signatures of five MPs and the letter of the chief whip.

Family dispute in LJP

Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of LJP national president after Paras called an emergency meeting of the party's national working committee. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi. The five LJP MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

Notably, within a year of the demise of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, son Chirag is facing opposition from within the party. LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. LJP was formed by the late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020.