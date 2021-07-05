Pashupati Paras Hits Back At Nephew Amid Split; 'Served Ram Vilas Paswan Like Lakshman'

Speaking to Republic TV on Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary, his younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras blamed Chirag Paswan's political advisor Saurabh Pandey for the current situation in LJP. Commencing the Ashirwad Yatra from Hajipur earlier on Monday, the Jamui MP became emotional and lamented that his own uncle had betrayed him. Asserting that he is a "lion's son", Chirag Paswan vowed to fight for the control of LJP. Responding to this, Paras opined that he had "served Ram Vilas Paswan like Lakshman".

At the same time, he promised to welcome his nephew if the latter visited the party office in Hajipur. Paras stated, "I say even today that Chirag Paswan is my son and nephew. I have nothing personal against him but I have differences with his style of functioning". Questioning the rationale for his removal as Bihar LJP president, he claimed that the late former Union Minister was helpless in front of Chirag Paswan, who would take all decisions.

Blaming 'outsider' Saurabh Pandey for causing confusion in LJP, Pashupati Paras remarked, "When we fought the Lok Sabha polls, all or 6 candidates won. When we decided to fight the Assembly polls as a part of NDA, Saurabh Pandey played spoilsport. He insisted that we should fight alone. The party's 5 MPs and office-bearers were of the opinion that we should fight the Bihar election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and PM Modi."

"You said that you are BJP's Hanuman. But you put up candidates against BJP in 6 seats," he added, alleging inconsistency on part of Chirag Paswan during the 2020 Bihar Assembly election. Contesting the LJP president's claim regarding the support from the party's rank and file, he stressed that the Election Commission will take an appropriate decision.

Chirag Paswan blames Bihar CM

The trouble within LJP started when Pashupati Kumar Paras and 4 other Lok Sabha MPs—Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, Prince Raj and Chandan Singh—urged Birla to remove Paswan as the Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha on June 13. Thereafter, the Lower House Secretariat formally notified Paras, Kaiser and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively. The rift intensified on June 15 after the Paras camp removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post'.

In response, the Jamui MP sacked the aforesaid MPs, challenged the Speaker's decision and convened a national executive meeting that reposed faith in his leadership. Penning an emotional letter on June 21, Chirag Paswan launched a blistering attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, alleging his role in poaching party leaders. He emphasised that LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan had never compromised with Kumar throughout his political career and listed examples to buttress his case.