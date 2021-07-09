Pashupati Paras Reacts To Delhi HC Rejecting Chirag Paswan's Plea, Says 'he Has Strayed'

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras, while taking a dig at Chirag Paswan, said he is blessed with late Ram Vilas Paswan's political legacy while his nephew with the Lok Janshkati Party (LJP) founder's property. The minister's reaction came after the Delhi High Court rejected Chirag's plea to remove Pashupati Paras as the party's Legislative chief in the Lok Sabha.

"I respect the court's decision. Chirag Paswan has the right to Ram Vilas Paswan's property. He is my nephew, I'll not cause him pain, but he has strayed off track. Everyone has gone against him," Paras said while reacting to the court's order.

He argued that "by Hindu law and the Indian constitution, Chirag Paswan has the right to late Ram Vilas Paswan's property. However, I was blessed with his political legacy."

What Delhi HC said

While rejecting the petition, Justice Rekha Palli said she finds "absolutely no merit in the petition." The court noted that internal disputes of the House are dealt by the Speaker and not by the court.

"Perusal of the prayer shows that the petitioner is trying to get the issue decided by this forum. even otherwise, it is well settled that the right to regulate the internal disputes of the House lies with the Speaker," the bench observed.

The court was inclined to impose a fine on the petition, but not do so after his counsel made requests against the action.

LJP crisis: What Happened

Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras have locked horns after four Members of Parliament (MPs) from LJP sacked Chirag as party's chief and unanimously elected Paras as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

Chirag in turn expelled Paras-led fraction for anti-party activities and challenged's his uncle's election as the party's legislative leader to the Lower House in the High Court.

The series of dramatic events unfold months after the Bihar Assembly polls last year when Chirag had attacked JDU supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and pulled out his party from NDA while maintaining that he wants to work with BJP.