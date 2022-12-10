Pashupati Paras Says 'Bihar Rejected CM Nitish, Alliance' After BJP's Kurhani Bypoll Win

Union Minister Pashupati Paras and founder of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday (December 9) stated the people of Bihar have rejected Nitish Kumar and the Mahagathbandhan alliance after BJP won the Kurhani bypolls on the results declared on December 8.

“The people of Bihar have rejected Nitish Kumar and the Mahagatbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the Kurhani bypolls,” said Paras who separated from Ramvilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan and later became the president of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.

‘Bihar rejected Nitish Kumar’: Pashupati Paras

Minister for food processing industries Paras commented after the result of the Kurhani bypoll, in which BJP candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta unseated JD(U’s) Manoj Singh Kushwaha by 3649 votes. In a tightly fought battle, Gupta polled 76,722 votes while Kushwaha finished with 73,073 votes. Kushwaha is a three-time winner from Kurhani.

Nitish Kumar, who claimed himself as the leader of the downtrodden and Dalit community has been rejected by the people of Bihar, said Pashupati Paras. He added that the people have posed faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi in the byelections.

NDA will win 2024 elections

Predicting a sweeping win for the BJP in the 2024 general elections under PM Modi’s leadership, Paras said the NDA’s seat tally in Bihar will be the same as was in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Commenting about BJP’s win in the Gujarat assembly elections, he stated no party has so far registered such a massive win since independence and also stressed on the influence of the leadership of PM Modi. He further welcomed the decision of the people of Himachal Pradesh and said although BJP won fewer seats in the hill state, it lost with a thin vote share difference of just 1 percent behind the Congress.

