Pashupati Paras Says 'LJP On Verge Of An End'; Alliance With NDA Main Point Of Contention

As the internal political feud in Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) escalates, Pashupati Kumar Paras on Wednesday held a press conference and stated the reason for LJP's current situation. He claimed that the party always wanted to contest elections in alliance with NDA, but Chirag Paswan did not agree to it and this is the reason for the party's 'end'. LJP MP's press conference came hours after Chirag Paswan's press brief where he declared that he was "the son of Ram Vilas Paswan, a Sher ka Bachcha". LJP faced a massive setback after five of the six MPs in the Lok Sabha revolted against Chirag Paswan and elected Pashupati Kumar Paras, the youngest brother of Ram Vilas Paswan as party chief which caused a stir in Bihar politics.

'LJP is on verge of an end': Pashupati Kumar Paras

"We wanted to contest the election in alliance with NDA but he (Chirag Paswan) didn't agree to it. This is the reason why LJP is on the verge of an end," said Pashupati Paras

We wanted to contest the election in alliance with NDA but he (Chirag Paswan) didn't agree to it. This is the reason why LJP is on the verge of an end: Pashupati Kumar Paras, LJP pic.twitter.com/Sqq7knN7Wv — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

'LJP contested Bihar elections under my supervision': Pashupati Kumar Paras

While addressing the media, Pashupati Paras asked them to question Chirag Paswan why he was removed from the state president's post when LJP fought for the Bihar elections under his supervision. He also claimed that all the 6 MPs won and got the highest vote percentage.

You must ask Chirag Paswan why did he remove me from State President's post. He did it even when he doesn't hold power. We contested Bihar elections under my supervision&all 6 MP won. We received highest percentage of vote as per election commission's report:Pashupati K Paras,LJP pic.twitter.com/6YqK36OCsZ — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

Chirag Paswan's press brief

On Wednesday, Chirag Paswan addressed a press brief and said that he is ready for a legal fight against uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. He claimed that during the Bihar elections, even before that, there were constant attempts to break LJP by some people and especially by the Janata Dal-United (JDU). Paswan also stated that he became an orphan when his uncle left him.

"I was looking up to my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) when my father and other uncle passed away...I didn't become an orphan when my father passed away. But I did, when my uncle did this", said Chirag Paswan

I was looking up to my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) when my father and other uncle passed away...I didn't become an orphan when my father passed away. But I did, when my uncle did this: Chirag Paswan, LJP pic.twitter.com/dcGxSyEGLW — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

(Image Credits: ANI)