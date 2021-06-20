Pashupati Paras Slams 'BJP's Hanuman' Chirag Paswan; 'Dictatorship Was Thriving In Party'

Amidst the ongoing internal feud in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Pashupati Paras has slammed nephew Chirag Paswan and raised questions on his old remark of 'BJP's Hanuman'. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan has written to the Election Commission seeking rights on the party symbol. Countering his uncle Pashupati Paras, LJP President Chirag Paswan on Sunday, also announced that he will undertake 'Aashirwad yatra' around Bihar on July 5. Following this, Pashupati Paras slammed his nephew and said that majority of the party members wanted to content the Bihar Assembly polls in alliance with the NDA, however, Chirag decided otherwise.

'Democracy was coming to an end in LJP' says Pashupati Paras

Talking to ANI, LJP leader Pashupati Paras said that democracy in the Party was coming to an end and dictatorship was thriving. Paras also claimed that during the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, the majority of the LJP party leaders wanted to contest elections with the NDA, however, 'an outsider created misunderstanding in the party'. Paras also claimed that all the leaders and cadres of the LJP part were unhappy with his nephew Chirag Paswan's work and he used to do whatever he wanted. Pashupati Paras also took a dig at Chirag Paswan's old remark and said, "He calls himself BJP's Hanuman, then how opposing BJP makes sense?" Paras also claimed that Chirag fielded contestants against BJP and JDU just to benefit the RJD.

It is to be noted that Chirag Paswan during the Bihar Assembly Election phase after splitting up with the NDA had said that he does not need to use PM Modi’s photos for his party’s campaign as he remains in his heart. While talking to ANI in 2020, Chirag had said, "I don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I’ll tear open my chest and show it."

Chirag Paswan: "Will undertake Jan Ashirwaad yatra"

Speaking to reporters outside LJP headquarters in Delhi, Paswan said, "I am happy that all the members were present here. All the leaders have faith in me and all the decisions I shall take as the party leader. I need the blessing of Bihar's people and we shall begin the Ashirwaad yatra and visit every area of Bihar from 5th July. This fight is personal now and though too because it's my own people fighting with me. I shall smile and go through all of it, I shall smile and fight this battle".

Furthermore, he said that the party passed a resolution demanding a Bharat Ratna for Ram Vilas Paswan and install a big statue of the LJP founder in Bihar. Lamenting at being snubbed by his uncle, he said, "Nothing is in my hands. I even went to see my uncle and stood there for hours. I made every effort to speak to him. When that personal door was closed for me, it did hurt."

Chirag Paswan's feud with Uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras

LJP's decision to go solo in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls did not pay off as it managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%. However, it secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in 32 constituencies as per the EC data, therefore, reducing the latter to a mere 43 seats.

More trouble lay in store for Paswan as his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and 4 other Lok Sabha MPs joined hands to remove him as the Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha. At about 8.30 pm on June 13, Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, Prince Raj, Paras and Chandan Singh handed over a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard. While Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother was elected as the Lok Sabha party leader, Kaiser and Singh shall serve as the Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively. On Monday evening, the Lower House Secretariat formally approved these changes.

(Image Credits: PTI)