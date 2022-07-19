Pashupati Paras Slams Oppn For Disrupting Parliament; Says 'sends Wrong Message To Nation'

As the Opposition staged a protest outside the Parliament against the recent hike in prices of several commodities, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras lambasted them for creating a ruckus inside the House. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Pashupati said such disruptions by the opposition is sending a wrong message to the nation. Amid the protest, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm within 15 minutes of proceedings.

"The Opposition is only capable of creating ruckus and drama in the Parliament. Protesting inside the Parliament is wrong and they should not disrupt the proceedings. Parliament is the temple of the Constitution and the citizens look up to their representatives. Opposition's behaviour is sending a wrong message to the people of the country," Pashupati Nath told Republic.

On the issue of GST and inflation, the Union Minister said that the government is aware of the current situation and is taking necessary steps.

Opposition parties protest outside Parliament over inflation, GST hike

A day after the Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday, the Opposition staged a protest outside the Parliament on Tuesday raising slogans over the imposition of GST on some new items and on the price rise issue. Along with several party workers and leaders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also seen taking part in the protests. This came just a day after the party had revealed its plans to launch a protest against the BJP-led Central government over several issues including the recent hike in GST rates.

Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, at Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session pic.twitter.com/KqMp3rrLSM — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

Due to the protests, the Lower House proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm. As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, opposition members belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, and others came to the Well of the House carrying placards against the imposition of the GST on some new items. Slogans were raised against the Modi government over the issue of price rise. The placards read “Gabbar Singh Strikes Again” among others.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla objected to raising placards inside the House and appealed to the opposition members to go to their seats and said carrying of placards inside the House is against Parliamentary rules.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on issues of price hike & inflation pic.twitter.com/5ikFL24Ow9 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

(Image: ANI/PTI)