Pashupati Paras Urges PM Modi To Confer Bharat Ratna On Late Dalit Leader Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Food Processing Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Sunday, October 3, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna award on the late Dalit leader and his brother Ram Vilas Paswan. The Lok Janshakti Party leader further demanded to declare the LJP founder's birthday as a holiday in Bihar from where he had hailed.

In Patna, the Union Ministers told the reporters, “Our leader Ram Vilas Paswan always focused on uplifting the downtrodden. He served as a Union minister under six prime ministers. His contribution to the society cannot be forgotten. Therefore, I urge PM Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna on him".

Pashupati Paras had earlier too demanded the country’s highest civilian award to Paswan, who died on 8 October 2020. While the same demand was raised by Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi too.

While LJP leader Chirag Paswan demanding the Bharat Ratna for his late father, wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking a recommendation for the same.

Tussel over LJP symbol

Pashupati Paras said, "I met Nitish Kumar today and requested him to install a life-size statue of the late Dalit leader in Patna."

Referring to the Election Commission's decision to put a hold on the symbol of the LJP amid a clash between him and Chirag, he responded that he welcomes it. He stated, "I had requested the EC not to allot the LJP symbol to anyone as the matter is pending before the court".

Earlier on October 26, ECI froze the name and the symbol of the Lok Janshakti Party and informed that neither now-ousted chief Chirag Paswan nor his uncle and the new chief of the party Pashupati Paras will be permitted to use the name or symbol of LJP.

Both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras are asked to choose the names and the symbols to be allotted to the candidates set up. This comes at a time when the nomination for the Kusheshwar Asthan and the Tarapur assembly seats in Bihar is underway. The by-polls for the two Assembly seats are scheduled for October 30 and results will be announced on November 2.

The LJP has six MPs in the Lok Sabha and Paras is the leader of the party in the House as recognized by the Speaker.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)