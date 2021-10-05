Pashupati Paras Welcomes EC's Decision To Allot New Name & Symbol To LJP Factions

Days after the name and symbol of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was frozen, the Election Commission of India has now allotted separate names and symbols to LJP leaders Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras. Reacting to the Election Commission's decision, Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday welcomed the decision.

As per EC's order Pashupati Kumar Paras has been allotted the name Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party with 'sewing machine' as its election symbol. Chirag Paswan's faction. on the other hand, has been allotted the name Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and 'helicopter' as its symbol.

Election Commission freezes the party symbol of Lok Janshakti Party

Earlier on October 2, the party symbol and name of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was frozen by the Election Commission amid a tussle between both the factions of Chirag Pawan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. As an interim measure, the ECI had also asked both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras to choose the names and the symbols which may be allotted to the candidates set up, if any, by the respective groups. Also, both sides were given time till October 4 to indicate their names and three symbols in the order of preference.

The party is a recognised one in Bihar with the symbol of 'Bungalow'. However, both the leaders claimed the party name and symbol. For months now, Chirag Paswan has been in a tussle for the presidentship of LJP, the party his late father and MP Ram Vilas Paswan formed with Pashupati Kumar Paras. In June, Pashupati Kumar Paras, along with five other MPs, had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him seeking the removal of Chirag Paswan as party chief and Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader. Accepting the letter, Om Birla had declared Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House.

Later, Chirag Paswan had written to Om Birla stating that the declaration of Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the house was against the provision of the 'party's constitution'.

In a setback for Chirag Paswan, his uncle was inducted into the Union Cabinet on July 7 and given charge of the Union Food Processing Industries Ministry. Two days later, the Delhi High Court rejecting his petition against Om Birla's order designating Paras as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha. The EC has asked both factions to submit the documentary evidence of support claimed by them in the organizational and the legislative wings of LJP till November 5.



(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI/ANI)