Paswan Clan's Prince Raj Accused Couple Of Honeytrapping Before Their Harassment Case: FIR

In yet another development in the sexual harassment complaint filed against MP Prince Raj, an FIR has surfaced dated Feb 10, 2021, which was reportedly filed by the Lok Janshakti Party leader against the complainants- Swati Patel and her fiance Amar- prior to the day they approached the police. He, in the FIR accessed by Republic Media Network, has blamed the duo of honey-trapping him, and then extorting money by threatening to implicate him in a false rape case.

‌In the FIR, Prince alleged that Swati met him at his residence in Delhi in the month of January in 2020, and proposed to provide assistance to him in the political field. Thereafter, they exchanged numbers and subsequently their views on a gamut of issues, and in the course of this, the duo came close. "On or around June 16, 2020, Swati started insisting me to come over to her house and started acting as if she really loves me. Finally on June 202, in a pre-planned manner, Swati invited me to her residence in Ghaziabad and seduced me to have a physical relationship with her", Prince informed in the FIR and went on to highlight that they were in a physical relationship till 'her attitude towards him' changed.

He alleged that in August 2020, he got to know about Swati's live-in relationship with Amar when he received a call from the latter from the former's number, and that prompted him to confront her, on which she said that they cannot be 'anything more than friends'. He alleged that he started maintaining distance from her thereafter." As per the FIR, Swati, "being an ambitious woman, who aspired for a successful political career and wanted to make big money, could not digest this fact and started harassing and threatening me," he said while pointing out that Amar joined her, and the duo threatened to implicate him in a false case of rape on the basis of the video and photos, which Swati had captured 'deceitfully' if he did not pay them a crore.

"Under pressure and the fear of being defamed in public, being a public figure, I gave them a total amount of Rs 2 lakh (approximately) in cash 3/4 installments. However, the greed did not end here. Swati and Amar kept on blackmailing me in order to extort more money and take undue favours," he further informed the police while bringing to light that even now he was being threatened by the duo. "I can't bear the pressure anymore,' he concluded seeking action from the authorities.

Sexual harassment complaint against MP Prince Raj

On June 15 (seemingly after Prince Raj's own FIR), a woman named Swati lodged a Sexual harassment complaint against MP Prince Raj with Delhi Police at the Connaught Place police station. In her 3-page complaint, the woman has alleged that Prince Paswan mixed intoxicants in her water, drinking which she fainted. She has alleged that she was raped after drinking the water.

Following the complaint, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Wednesday appointed party leader Raju Tiwari as Bihar LJP president in place of Prince Raj.

