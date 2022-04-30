Patiala Clash: Cops Say 'will Leave No Stone Unturned To Nab Accused'; Mastermind On Run

In a key development, Punjab Police on Saturday briefed the media on the violent clashes that broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups in Patiala on Friday. The police, during the briefing, said that they "will leave no stone unturned to nab the accused."

Patiala Inspector-General of Police Mukhwinder Singh Chhina stated that 6 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered and three accused have been arrested over the clashes. He added that 24 accused have been identified and Barjinder Singh Parwana is the prime accused.

Kathavachak Barjinder Singh Parwana was leading the pro-Khalistani group and was the 'mastermind,' police said, adding that he is on a run. "Accused will be arrested soon with no delay."

"The peace committee members have assured us that atmosphere like this will not be created in the city in any procession. The principal conspirator, Barjinder Singh Parwana, has a criminal background," the IG said.

Sedition charges have been levied against ousted Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla and pro-Khalistani group member Parwana. Till now, three accused have been arrested - Kuldeep Singh, Daljit Singh and Harish Singla.

To maintain law and order, Special armed forces have reacted to Patiala. "Doctors from PGI are reaching Patiala for treatment of injured," Chhina added.

The clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'. Meanwhile, some pro-Khalistani organisations took out another march against the Sena event.

Patiala clash

During the violence on Friday outside the temple, the groups hurled stones at each other and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

Hours later, police arrested Harish Singla for taking out the procession without permission and instigating violence. Sangla has been sent to 2-day police remand. Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, who had initially gathered at Dukh Niwaran Sahib Gurdwara, marched towards the temple, a few of them seen brandishing swords. Their procession too did not have permission from the authorities, officials said.

Kejriwal assures 'strict action' against those disturbing Punjab's peace

In the aftermath of the violent clashes, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has assured that 'strict action' will be taken against the perpetrators. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal asserted that action will be taken against those jeopardising the border state's peace.