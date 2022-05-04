Patiala Clashes: Akali Dal Demands CBI Or Judiciary Inquiry; 'Police Changing Stance'

Days after clashes in Punjab's Patiala, the Shiromani Akali Dal sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of investigation or a judicial inquiry into the matter on Wednesday. In a press briefing, SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed that the state police presently investigating the case have been changing their stance on the matter.

'Police changing stance'

"Initially, Vijay Singla was produced as the conspirator, and later Parwana was," Badal said, giving an example of the police changing stance. On Friday, April 29, violence had broken out after Khalistan supporters clashed with Shiv Sena workers over the latter's 'anti-Khalistan' march in the area. Brandishing swords and sticks, pro-separatist Sikh organizations were seen taking on the Sena workers near the Kali Mata temple in Patiala. The incident had led to stone-pelting by both sides, in which four persons including two policemen were injured.

In all, nine accused have been nabbed so far by the police during the interrogation, including mastermind Bjinder Singh Parwana. Shiv Sena district president Shankar Bhardwaj, an aide of Harish Singla, and Gaggi Pandit, who posted hate messages on social media, were arrested too. CM Bhagwant Mann has given clear instructions that strict action has to be taken against any miscreants.

SFJ threatens Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Meanwhile, terrorist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) warned Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on taking action against the Khalistan supporters who are accused in the Patiala violence case. SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was heard in a video claiming that Sikhs gave a fitting response to the "Hindu extremists" in Patiala. He also cautioned Mann, along with the state's DGP Viresh Bhawra zgainst following a policy pursued by the late CM Beant Singh failing which they will have to face consequences. Singh was assassinated in a bomb blast on August 31, 1995.

In the video, Pannu also asked the police to not disrespect family members of the Sikhs named in connection with the Patiala clash. Moreover, he warned that the children of AAP leaders and police officials studying in Australia, the UK, Canada and the US will be forced by SFJ to return back home if the children of the accused are harassed.