Patiala Violence: Amit Malviya Accuses AAP Of 'selective Action' Against Those Involved

A day after the communal clashes between Shiv Sena and Khalistani groups in Punjab's Patiala, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann-led state government. Taking to Twitter, Malviya took a dig at CM Mann and Kejriwal for their 'selective action' against those involved in the violence. The BJP leader further questioned whether Mann and Kejriwal's 'sinister politics' will push Punjab back to the 'dark ages.'

Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya wrote, "AAP’s selective action against those involved in the Patiala clash doesn’t bode well for Punjab’s peace and prosperity. Will half CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal’s sinister politics push Punjab back to the dark ages?"

Patiala violence accused Harish Singla sent to 2-day police custody

Sacked Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla, who was charged for leading the anti-Khalistan protest in the city, has been sent to two-day police custody. In the wake of the clashes, Shiv Sena ousted Harish Singla on Friday and claimed that the party was not associated with the protest.

At least four people were injured in stone-pelting after members of pro-Khalistani organisations clashed with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Swords and other weapons were brandished in opposition to the rally on Friday. Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney said, "FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace." She also said that one person has been arrested in the case."

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday. CM Mann informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared.