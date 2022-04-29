Patiala Violence: BJP Attacks AAP Govt Over 'failed Administration, Law & Order'

Following the violent clashes that broke out in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down hard on the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the state, slamming the failure of the police and district administration.

Calling it a very "undesirable and unfortunate" incident, Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma spoke to Republic and said that some miscreants wanted to disturb the peace and harmony in Punjab. Further hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he said that the CM is busy doing PR exercises for Arvind Kejriwal and is busy going to Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and other states for taking Delhi's interest, while the law and order situation has been deteriorating for the past one month.

He also claimed that the unfolding situation in Patiala is a complete failure of the police administration, district administration, and the Punjab government. The BJP leader further responded on what led to violent clashes between the groups saying that these organisations had already warned about carrying out such acts, however, the police administration took no action.

Similarly, former MLA and BJP national spokesperson Sardar RP Singh while speaking on the current situation also launched a scathing attack on the police administration.

"They are not competent enough to maintain law and order in the state as they are busy targetting political opponents in Delhi. Most of the time the police are in Delhi sending notices to people or working for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) thus leading to deterioration in the ground situation in Punjab", he said.

Further slamming the AAP-led government in Punjab, he said that such situations did not happen in Punjab before but now it has started because the people know that they will be protected by the ruling government itself.

'There are no Khalistani groups in Punjab', says Punjab BJP Gen Secy

Meanwhile, in another reaction from Punjab BJP general secretary Harjit Singh Grewal, the BJP leader went on to rule out the involvement of any Khalistan forces in the clashes. Saying that there are around 3-4 people in the act, the BJP leader alleged that they are working for instigating others to trigger such clashes.

Speaking on Shiv Sena's statement on the clashes, he said that they say such things to gather security and prominence and there is no truth in them. "There is no Khalistan in Punjab and there is peace among people. However, the Shiv Sena is doing such things and levelling allegations for gaining security and prominence", he said.

Notably, the reactions came following the massive clash that broke out on Friday morning between the followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations in Patiala.

(Image: ANI/@DrSubhashSharma/Facebook)